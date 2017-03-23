The Canadian stamp showing the two huge towers, the names of the thousands of Canadians killed with no known graves whose names are inscribed on the memorial, and one of the many statues at the monument, this one the *greiving father* on one side of the steps, which matches the grieving mother on the other side
Photo Credit: Canada Post-CNW

Canada and France joint stamp issue for Vimy 100

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 23 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Special commemorative issue by both countries

It was in the early dawn of April 9 ,1917.

At the signal, tens of thousands of Canadians clambered out of muddy trenches and began a march through snow and freezing drizzle across no man’s land near Vimy France.

Advancing uphill behind a Canadian developed tactic of the “creeping barrage” and facing Germany machine guns and shrapnel shells, the Canadians succeeded where other Allied attacks had failed to dislodge the fortified German positions on the high ground of Vimy Ridge.

France’s commemorative stamp featuring one of the many figures at the memorial this is *Canada Bereft* © La Poste-CNW

It was a huge victory for the Allied side which had up to that point had virtually no real success throughout the war.

Now to mark the 100th anniversary, both Canada and France have issued commemorative stamps.

HM King Edward VIII unveiling the figure of “Canada Bereft” at the official unveiling of the monument on July 26, 1936 to a throng of literally thousands of Canadian veterans their families and many French citizens. © Archives Canada PA-148880

The Canadian stamp designed by Susan Scott features the two towering pylons of Walter Allward’s Vimy monument, which represent France and Canada.

The huge scale of the site is to indicate Canada’s important contribution to Allied victory in the First World War. In the foreground of the stamp is a figure of a grieving father, one of the monument’s statues, symbolizing loss and grief. The ridge behind the monument on the stamp recalls the site of the battle itself.

His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada (left), was joined by Deepak Chopra, President and CEO of Canada Post, to unveil the Canadian stamp France’s stamp was unveiled by His Excellency Nicolas Chapuis, Ambassador of France to Canada, and Benoît Georges, representative of La Poste for the Americas ©  Denis Drever\Canada Post-CNW

This is not the first stamp to feature the Vimy image. In 1936 France issued a 1f50 stamp to mark the unveiling of the memorial and in 1968 Canada issued a 15-cent stamp to mark the 50th anniversary of the Armistice.

A Canadian 15c stamp issued in 1968 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Armistice, but featuring the impressive Vimy memorial. It shows one of statues on the memorial *the Defenders and the breaking of the sword*

A series of events have been organized at and around the Vimy Memorial during the week of April 5 to 12, with a special commemorative event at the memorial on April 9 to mark the 100th anniversary of the battle.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in History, International, Military, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Richard Kanyangu running against Robert MugabePEI trade mission to increase trade with ChinaPolitics, SocietyStudents want pot revenues spent on mental health, addiction helpZoo in Toronto announces birth of capybarasAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Education, Environment, History, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanada 150: C3-a coastal connection adventure- Atlantic, Arctic, PacificImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietySnowden protectors face deportation, want asylum in CanadaImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyAnti-Islamophobia vote: Canadians differ from governmentHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada and France joint stamp issue for Vimy 100Feist headlining at Ottawa Jazz FestEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, SportsHoma Hoodfar launches latest book on Muslim women and sports

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Anthony Pratte accusé du meurtre prémédité de Daphné BoudreaultLes inspecteurs de la RAMQ débarquent à l'Institut de l'oeil des LaurentidesUn Québécois soupçonné d'être membre de Daesh arrêté en TurquieTexte dans Maclean's : le « coeur brisé », Andrew Potter démissionneUn homme arrêté après avoir tenté d’écraser des passants à AnversBudget structurel : sexy, n'est-ce pas?Budget fédéral :« On a les désavantages de l’indépendance sans avoir aucun avantage » - J.-F. LiséeL'auteur de l'attentat de Londres avait déjà fait l'objet d'une enquête pour extrémisme violentL'Afrique est le théâtre de la pire crise humanitaire depuis 1945, selon l'ONURéfugiés syriens : la clé de l'intégration? La débrouillardise
'She was my only girl': Nunavut teen's death sheds light on failures in fighting TBLiberal budget avoids taxing rich, and misses a chance to make Canadians happier: Don PittisTax deduction for fertility treatments expanded, made retroactive for 10 yearsAfter a nightmare attack, the resilience of Londoners resurfacesIvanka in the West Wing: Ethics concerns collide with hope for a 'moderating' voiceSupreme Court of Canada to rule on Dennis Oland's bail appealU.K. attacker was British-born, had been investigated for 'violent extremism'Liberal budget offers lots of 'vision' but few new numbers: Aaron WherryVehicles becoming a common weapon: A look at recent attacksFederal budget 2017 — Mostly gusts of pleasant smelling warm air: Neil Macdonald