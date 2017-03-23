Photo of the Pangnirtung Fjord, during a 2016 Students on Ice expedition. Voyagers on C3 will see similar and many other exciting sites and relate them via twitter, facebook and the Canada C3 site during the epic adventure voyage this summer
Photo Credit: Lee Narraway- SOI

Canada 150: C3-a coastal connection adventure- Atlantic, Arctic, Pacific

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 23 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Canada is celebrating its 150 anniversary this year and a huge variety of projects have been envisaged for this important occasion.

The Students on Ice Foundation, unique in itself, has developed yet another uniquely special event. Get a substantial ship and spend 150 days this year taking Canadians on a learning and teaching adventure which will visit places on all three coasts. It’s called Canada C3, coast to coast to coast.

Geoff Green is the founder and president of Students On Ice, and the expedition leader for C-3.

Listen
Students on Ice founder, and expedition leader for Canada C3, Geoff Green
Students on Ice founder, and expedition leader for Canada C3, Geoff Green © Martin Lipman- SOI

As Geoff Green points out, with such a huge land mass many Canadians (and others) forget that Canada is a maritime nation with the longest coastline in the world.

The trip beginning in June involves taking groups of Canadians on a series of ten day stops from point to point as the ship travels around Canada’s three coasts, (or 4 if you count the Great Lakes).

But, as Green points out, this is not a mere tourist sightseeing cruise

Route map showing the many stops and many of the facts about the trip
Route map showing the many stops and many of the facts about the trip © Canada C3

But, as Green points out, this is not a tourist cruise. Travellers accepted aboard will include a changing variety of teachers, artists, students,  scientists and Canadians from all backgrounds representing an extensive variety of backgrounds.  They will be “ambassadors” simultaneously learning about Canada and sharing what they learn, see and experience, with each other, with those along the various stops and for everyone around the world through an ongoing online presence.

The former Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker will be making the trip around Canada from coast to coast to coast. The ship will be renamed as
The former Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker will be making the trip around Canada from coast to coast to coast. The ship will be renamed as “Canada C3” for this three-coast adventure. © Students On Ice
Another view of the former icebreakeer which sleeps 60- crew and travellers. It has been leased for this unique Canada 150 anniversary voyage around Canada's vast coastlines
Another view of the former icebreakeer which sleeps 60- crew and travellers. It has been leased for this unique Canada 150 anniversary voyage around Canada’s vast coastlines © Canada C-3, SOI

The trip consists of 15 legs of ten days each, with the special travellers changing at each stop to allow the next 25 or so to join for the subsequent leg.

Because of the vast online presence, Canadians and others around the world can follow the voyage as well and learn all kinds of interesting, unusual and little known fact about Canada and Canadian lifestyle and lives.

The trip is funded in part through federal monies as part of Canada 150 celebrations and through a variety of corporate and individual donations from those who believe in the benefits of the project.

The adventure begins in Toronto on the Great Lakes, travels down the St Lawrence to east coast maritime provinces, up the Atlantic and Arctic coastline, through the fabled Northwest Passage, around Alaska and down the Pacific coast to Victoria B.C on Vancouver Island.

The various aspects of this unique 150 day, multi-thousand kilometre voyage meet those of the Canada 150 aspirations and challenges, to reflect Canada’s diversity and inclusion, Reconciliation with Canada’s aboriginal and Inuit groups, youth engagement, and learning and informing about environment issues.

Additional information-

Canada C-3 project with online presence and links

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Education, Environment, History, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Zoo in Toronto announces birth of capybarasAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Education, Environment, History, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanada 150: C3-a coastal connection adventure- Atlantic, Arctic, PacificImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietySnowden protectors face deportation, want asylum in CanadaImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyAnti-Islamophobia vote: Canadians differ from governmentHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada and France joint stamp issue for Vimy 100Feist headlining at Ottawa Jazz FestEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, SportsHoma Hoodfar launches latest book on Muslim women and sportsBudget day in CanadaAnimals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Politics, SocietySupreme Court to decide on huge Peel wilderness watershedHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyThe rate is falling but 5.3 million Canadians still smoke

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Un Québécois soupçonné d'être membre de Daesh arrêté en TurquieLes inspecteurs de la RAMQ débarquent à l'Institut de l'oeil des LaurentidesTexte dans Maclean's : le « coeur brisé », Andrew Potter démissionneAnthony Pratte accusé du meurtre prémédité de Daphné BoudreaultUn homme arrêté après avoir tenté d’écraser des passants à AnversBudget structurel : sexy, n'est-ce pas?Budget fédéral :« On a les désavantages de l’indépendance sans avoir aucun avantage » - J.-F. LiséeL'auteur de l'attentat de Londres avait déjà fait l'objet d'une enquête pour extrémisme violentRéfugiés syriens : la clé de l'intégration? La débrouillardiseMalades de l'amiante... et laissés pour compte
'She was my only girl': Nunavut teen's death sheds light on failures in fighting TBLiberal budget avoids taxing rich, and misses a chance to make Canadians happier: Don PittisTax deduction for fertility treatments expanded, made retroactive for 10 yearsAfter a nightmare attack, the resilience of Londoners resurfacesIvanka in the West Wing: Ethics concerns collide with hope for a 'moderating' voiceSupreme Court of Canada to rule on Dennis Oland's bail appealU.K. attacker was British-born, had been investigated for 'violent extremism'Liberal budget offers lots of 'vision' but few new numbers: Aaron WherryVehicles becoming a common weapon: A look at recent attacksFederal budget 2017 — Mostly gusts of pleasant smelling warm air: Neil Macdonald