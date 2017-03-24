American Indian Movement patrolling in Winnipeg

Winnipeg, captial city of the province of Manitoba, has a new community patrol unit.

AIM members began patrolling the streets for the first time Wednesday evening. © CBC / Cliff Simpson

“We need to bring it back for our future, for our kids, for the elders that were in the community that need to feel safe in their homes.”

The American Indian Movement (AIM) started a chapter in the Winnipeg’s core area to patrol streets it says are being overlooked by other neighbourhood watch groups.

“Somebody’s got to take charge now or it’s going to get more crazier than it is,” Norman Lagimodiere, president of the new local chapter, told CBC News.

“There’s other organizations out there that are patrolling the other neighbourhoods and this one is left out and we need to bring it back for our future, for our kids, for the elders that were in the community that need to feel safe in their homes.”

This American Indian Movement chapter and has about 40 members now and wants to expand so it can patrol areas around Winnipeg’s Central Park, Lagimodiere said.