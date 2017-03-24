Canada’s largest school board no longer booking student trips to the U.S.

The Toronto District School Board, the largest in Canada, is no longer booking trips to the United States because of uncertainty about who can cross the border.

The board, which serves about 245,000 public school students, says the suspension is “indefinite” and at this point affects about 800 students from 24 schools.

Officials say they will move forward with 24 already-scheduled trips, but add those trips will be cancelled if any in a group are turned away at the border.

“We’re committed as a school board to equality, inclusiveness and fairness, and it is not appropriate that some students would not be able to attend based on their country of birth,” says TDSB chair Robin Pikey.

Girl Guides of Canada made a similar announcement earlier this month and the Pembina Trails School Division in Winnipeg cancelled a trip in February.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced travel restrictions that would affect entry to the U.S., but the ban is currently on hold because of court challenges.

However, a number of Canadians and permanent residents have reported problems entering the U.S since Trump instituted the first of two bans in January.