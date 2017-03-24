Fewer Canadian families cook and eat together.

Fewer Canadian families cook and eat together.
Photo Credit: CBC

Canadians watch cooking but don’t do it, says researcher

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 24 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Canadians spend more time watching cooking shows than they do cooking, and they spend less time eating than almost anyone else in the world, according to recent research. Canadians are losing the art of cooking says, Sylvain Charlebois, a professor of food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University in the eastern city of Halifax.  He says part of the problem is Canadians’ lifestyle.

Listen
In a fast-paced world, it’s more convenient to eat out.
In a fast-paced world, it’s more convenient to eat out. © CBC

Food industry ‘capitalizing on our need for convenience’

“It is a fast-paced society. We are pressed for time and cooking takes time,” he says. “And if you don’t spend time thinking about food, generally speaking, you will eventually seek convenience. And that’s what the food industry is doing. It’s capitalizing on our need to look for convenience.”

Charlebois notes there are now companies in Canada that will deliver food that only needs to be reheated and some that will deliver a week’s worth. Eating this way is more expensive than cooking meals at home and processed foods often contain more salt, sugar, fat and preservatives. He says people are losing their food culture, that is, the ability to make the foods they grew up with.

People intimidated by cooking shows, says professor

It’s curious that people watch cooking shows but don’t seem to derive from them the inspiration to cook. Charlebois thinks that is because they feature celebrity chefs in fancy kitchens, using exotic tools and ingredients that viewers may not have seen before.

Too many eat alone

“When people see these shows, they don’t see themselves in it…These shows are really making cooking inaccessible for most Canadians. And that’s why I think a lot of Canadians just feel intimidated by what’s going on on television.”

Canadians spend only 74 minutes a day eating breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Charlebois thinks too many Canadians eat alone and eat fast and, that if they spent more time eating with friends and family members, they would get around to doing more cooking. This, he says, would lead to better health and a more satisfying social life.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Lifestyle, SocietyCanadians watch cooking but don’t do it, says researcherInternational, Military, SocietyLatvian foreign minister warns of Russian response to Canada's Baltic missionEconomy, Education, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyCanada's largest school board no longer booking student trips to the U.S.History, Indigenous, International, SocietyAmerican Indian Movement patrolling in WinnipegInternational, Society, SportsPitching, not slugging, will mark the Blue Jays' bid to make the 2017 post-seasonEconomy, Environment, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyTiny homes for Big Valley, AlbertaHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyInactive teens have weaker bones: studyArts and Entertainment, History, SocietyMichael Crummey writing the poetry and stories of NewfoundlandRichard Kanyangu running against Robert MugabePEI trade mission to increase trade with China

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le président Trump approuve le projet d'oléoduc Keystone XL Québec s'adressera aux tribunaux pour clarifier la loi fédérale sur l'aide médicale à mourirLe budget Couillard réservera entre 1,2 et 1,3 milliard $ pour le REMRéfugiés syriens : la clé de l'intégration? Le jumelageEntrée à l’hôpital avec un mal de gorge, elle en sort amputée d’un bras et des deux jambesMarine Le Pen rencontre le président russe Vladimir PoutineTrump exige un vote sur l'Obamacare L'ancien président égyptien Hosni Moubarak libéréMeurtre de Daphné Boudreault : le travail des policiers remis en questionUn Québécois soupçonné d'être membre de Daesh arrêté en Turquie
Keystone XL pipeline gets OK from U.S. State DepartmentLondon attacker, born Adrian Russell Ajao, used rental car to mow down pedestriansShould First Nations 'social emergencies' receive the same response as natural disasters?McGill rejects 'unfounded rumours' over academic freedom after Andrew Potter's resignationThe politics of Pluto: 10 years later, the bitter debate rages onMP who tried to save policeman had lost brother in extremist attackBudget 2017 bids a sombre adieu to the venerable Canada Savings Bond'Strong suspicion': Dylan Koshman's 2008 disappearance in Edmonton upgraded to homicide investigationEveryone thinks Parliament should be reformed, but no one can agree on howNurse accused in seniors' deaths stated 'it wasn't accidental,' childhood friend says