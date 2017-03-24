Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland welcomes Edgars Rinkevics to her office on Parliament Hill on Thursday. Rinkevics says Canada and Latvia need to be prepared to counter Russian-backed cyberattacks as a part of Canada's NATO mission to deter Russian aggression in the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland welcomes Edgars Rinkevics to her office on Parliament Hill on Thursday. Rinkevics says Canada and Latvia need to be prepared to counter Russian-backed cyberattacks as a part of Canada's NATO mission to deter Russian aggression in the country.
Photo Credit: CP Photo / Adrian Wald

Latvian foreign minister warns of Russian response to Canada’s Baltic mission

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 24 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Latvia’s foreign minister was in Ottawa Thursday with a warning for Canada: brace for Russia-backed smear campaigns, a spate of so-called fake news stories and cyberattacks when 450 Canadian troops arrive in his country in June.

Canada is set to lead one of four multinational battalion-sized formations currently being set up in eastern Europe under NATO auspices as a deterrent to Russian expansionism in the region and Edgars Rinkevics says Canadians should be prepared for the fallout.

Canadian troops take part in a joint exercise with Polish troops not far from Ukraine's western border last year. About 450 Canadian troops will be deployed as part of a NATO force in Latvia in June.
Canadian troops take part in a joint exercise with Polish troops not far from Ukraine’s western border last year. About 450 Canadian troops will be deployed as part of a NATO force in Latvia in June. © CBC

Defence experts say the likelihood of a full-throttle Russian invasion of Baltic states is remote, but NATO troops will likely face attempts to destabilize the region through propaganda and cyberattacks.

Rinkevics says Latvia and Canada must be prepared to “immediately counter” the Russian moves.

When German troops recently arrived in Lithuania, Rinkevics said, they faced a series of false reports of sexual misconduct aimed at driving a wedge between them and the local population.

“Of course, it was rubbish and nonsense, but if both governments and both militaries did not take immediate action…I think we would have been in quite a disaster,” Rinkevics told CBC News following a series of meetings with Canadian officials, including Foreign Minister
Chrystia Freeland and Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s chief of defence.

Troops from four countries–Albania, Italy, Poland and Slovenia–are set to join the Canadian-led contingent this fall.

NATO is currently hammering out how it will respond to any Russian cyberattack, which the alliance now considers equivalent to a conventional attack using troops and military hardware.

So far, NATO has not said what would elicit a response either in cyberspace or in a conventional military manner.

Ottawa has repeatedly said troops deployed in Latvia will operate in a defensive manner.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Military, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Lifestyle, SocietyCanadians watch cooking but don’t do it, says researcherInternational, Military, SocietyLatvian foreign minister warns of Russian response to Canada's Baltic missionEconomy, Education, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyCanada's largest school board no longer booking student trips to the U.S.History, Indigenous, International, SocietyAmerican Indian Movement patrolling in WinnipegInternational, Society, SportsPitching, not slugging, will mark the Blue Jays' bid to make the 2017 post-seasonEconomy, Environment, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyTiny homes for Big Valley, AlbertaHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyInactive teens have weaker bones: studyArts and Entertainment, History, SocietyMichael Crummey writing the poetry and stories of NewfoundlandRichard Kanyangu running against Robert MugabePEI trade mission to increase trade with China

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le président Trump approuve le projet d'oléoduc Keystone XL Québec s'adressera aux tribunaux pour clarifier la loi fédérale sur l'aide médicale à mourirLe budget Couillard réservera entre 1,2 et 1,3 milliard $ pour le REMRéfugiés syriens : la clé de l'intégration? Le jumelageEntrée à l’hôpital avec un mal de gorge, elle en sort amputée d’un bras et des deux jambesMarine Le Pen rencontre le président russe Vladimir PoutineTrump exige un vote sur l'Obamacare L'ancien président égyptien Hosni Moubarak libéréMeurtre de Daphné Boudreault : le travail des policiers remis en questionUn Québécois soupçonné d'être membre de Daesh arrêté en Turquie
Keystone XL pipeline gets OK from U.S. State DepartmentLondon attacker, born Adrian Russell Ajao, used rental car to mow down pedestriansShould First Nations 'social emergencies' receive the same response as natural disasters?McGill rejects 'unfounded rumours' over academic freedom after Andrew Potter's resignationThe politics of Pluto: 10 years later, the bitter debate rages onMP who tried to save policeman had lost brother in extremist attackBudget 2017 bids a sombre adieu to the venerable Canada Savings Bond'Strong suspicion': Dylan Koshman's 2008 disappearance in Edmonton upgraded to homicide investigationEveryone thinks Parliament should be reformed, but no one can agree on howNurse accused in seniors' deaths stated 'it wasn't accidental,' childhood friend says