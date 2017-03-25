The LINK Online, March 25, 2017

The Canadian Stamp featuring the monument in Vimy, France, issued in honour of the centennial of the battle. © Canada Post

Vimy Ridge Memorial

The centennial of a major victory during World War One is coming up on April 9th. The battle at Vimy Ridge, in France, is sometimes described as the beginning of Canada, as the soldiers who worked together forged a new identity, beyond the colonial experience of the Dominion of Canada. Marc Montgomery spoke with Peter Mills, who is a special advisor for the event, about what will be happening in April, and what happened in 1917.

Seeking Asylum in Canada

These are the asylum seekers, fearing for their lives, if deported from Hong Kong. © AFP / Getty Images / Isaac Lawrence

The asylum seekers who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong are about to be deported from there. They want to come to Canada, but for now their future is in limbo. Lynn Desjardins spoke to one of the Canadian lawyers working on their case. Hong Kong authorities were angered by the story told in a feature film about Snowdon, and now the refugees are in danger of being deported, possibly leaving three children behind,and facing torture or death on their return home.

Julie Tamiko Manning & Matt Miwa in The Tashme Project – The Living Archives, a recipient of Cole Foundation support © Cole Foundation

Cole Foundation

The Cole Foundation funds research in medicine, specifically in paediatric and young adult oncology. Eventually the foundation began a new branch of philanthropy with funds to theatrical productions. Barry Cole, a nephew of the founder, explains why “intercultural” productions are the chosen beneficiaries, and how a repertoire of stories is now developing.