Disabled woman lodges human rights complaint after being denied access to Toronto bar’s washroom

A Toronto bar that allegedly refused to let a disabled woman use its washroom faces a hearing before the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
The case stems from an incident last summer when Haily Butler-Henderson asked to use the only restroom at the Pentagram Bar and Grill in Toronto’s east end.
Despite repeated requests, she was told she could not use the facility, located in the basement, because if she injured herself she would sue the bar.
Butler-Henderson, 24, who has spina bifida and uses forearm crutches, says a waitress physically prevented her from using the stairs.
The bar finally relented and allowed Butler-Henderson to use the washroom, but she says the incident infringed on her human rights, prompting her to file her complaint.
“I was definitely being denied dignity and I was definitely embarrassed,” Butler-Henderson told The Canadian Press news agency.
“Having somebody yell in your face about your disability and whether or not you can use the bathroom is never really a pleasant experience.”
Butler-Henderson says it was not the waitress’s place to assess her ability to navigate the stairwell based solely on the fact that she has a disability and uses crutches.
The crux of Butler-Henderson’s complaint is that a person with a disability has the right to assume a certain amount of risk for herself.
She also maintains that washroom access is a fundamental human right, essential for functioning in society.
The bar has not yet responded to her complaint and no hearing date has yet been set.
If the restaurant is potentially liable for her falling down the stairs and ending up a paraplegic, or in a coma, or dead, then the restaurant has every right to deny access. Besides, she was not denied access, she was simply informed that the restaurant’s bathroom was “use at your own risk” and then she was allowed to navigate the stairs. A heads-up play by the waitress, give her a raise. The complainant suffers from the all-too-common victim mindset and should acknowledge that the restaurant’s reluctance to be exposed to a ruinous lawsuit was completely understandable. Again, kudos to the waitress.
A situation blown out of proportion because a staff member was concerned about a disabled persons in crutches safety going down the stairs. I believe if this person had gone down those stairs and fallen and hurt herself she would be suing the bar on grounds they didn’t have facilities for disabled people. On top of that they would be suing for damages. I think the waitress used good judgment and was being a good citizen. And the bit about “The crux of Butler-Henderson’s complaint is that a person with a disability has the right to assume a certain amount of risk for herself” is a farce. I guess we need to define just how much risk a disabled person is comfortable with. Put it in law that if they don’t ask for help none will given. This incident had nothing to do with the biases of anyone in the bar or that of the bar owners itself. There was concern by an employee for a disabled persons safety that’s it in a nut shell. Give it a rest do you want to get the waitress fired would that please you? Maybe we should all just ignore it when we see someone we believe might be in danger. Of course that’s another lawsuit waiting to happen.
What kind of person does it take to stand in front of a person and block them from walking down stairs and using a bathroom? Pretty sick. BUT, could the bar have had warned somebody in the same situation before, they fell, sued the bar and made out like a bandits? Important info this story is lacking.
This is pretty cut and dried in that the waitress and the bar clearly are in the wrong, so I hope this tribunal doesn’t burn through 100s of thousands of taxpayer dollars establishing the obvious. Just give the bar a fine along with a warning not to repeat and be done with it!
Also how do I know that I am not on the CBC.ca web site? Because I can actually leave a comment at the end of the article! 🙂
Again, Toronto demonstrates its superiority in the stupid department. They must be proud !