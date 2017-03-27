Snowboarder has surgery for multiple injuries

Canadian snowboarding champion Mark McMorris is in hospital recovering from multiple injuries he suffered in an accident over the weekend. McMorris was snowboarding in the backcountry on Saturday when he sustained a fractured jaw, fractured left arm, ruptured spleen, a pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung.

Marc McMorris was delighted to learn of his victory at the FIS Snowboard World Cup Big Air event in Quebec City in February. © Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press/file

‘Incredible resilience’

After two successful surgeries, Canada Snowboard’s executive director, Patrick Jarvis said he “believes Mark will be prepared for the rehabilitation required to make a comeback to competition leading into PyeongChang 2018” Olympic games. Good thing he is 23 years old and, as Jarvis says, “has shown incredible resilience and commitment to recovering from injury.”

McMorris has had a highly successful season winning three x Games medals and two Crystal Globes. He is an Olympic bronze medalist.