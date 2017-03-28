International World Skills Championship coming up

With files from CNW

What are World Skills? These are vocational skills in trades and technology.

Although many have not heard of the competition, it takes place every two years and attracts about 100,000 spectators.

The Canadian WorldSkills team, all 31 of them, gathered at Montebello Quebec to participate in team-building activities and mental preparation exercises as part of their training for WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017

That 44th edition of the international competition will be held in October.

The 31 members of the Canadian WorldSkills team recently gathered in Quebec. They’ll compete internationally in events from bricklaying to robotics, to car painting, to landscape gardening and more © CNW Group/Skills/Compétences Canada

The Canadian team members were selected from the winners of the Skills Canada National Competition, and then had to meet established standards at the WorldSkills Canadian Trials.

Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) CEO Shaun Thorson, says of the Canadian team, “They are tomorrow’s workforce and will contribute to Canada’s vibrant economy, ensuring its future prosperity in the global job market.”

Aircraft maintenance skills competition at WorldSkills 2015 © WorldSkills

Skills Canada, based in Canada’s capital Ottawa, was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers.

TEAM CANADA 2017

Name Skill Area Hometown

Avery Bird Mechatronics Brighton, ON

Theodor Steven Willert Mechatronics Toronto, ON

David Lister Mechanical Engineering CAD Whitehorse, YT

Jonathan Adair CNC Turning Barrie, ON

Silas Meeches CNC Milling Winnipeg, MB

Andrew Christensen Welding Kamloops, BC

Vyolaine Dujmovic Autobody Repair Montreal, QC

Alexandre Sidorchuk Aircraft Maintenance Calgary, AB

Justin Reed Fisher Plumbing and Heating Lethbridge, AB

Judson Evan Thomas Foster Electronics Comox, BC

Jun Zheng Web Design and Development Saskatoon, SK

Daniel Nelson Electrical Installations Regina, SK

Ryley LaFrance Industrial Control Edmonton, AB

Pierre-Olivier Desmarais Bricklaying Montreal, QC

Brock Chiasson Mobile Robotics Yorkton, SK

Sean Furber Mobile Robotics Yorkton, SK

Scott William Dombowsky-Oneski: Cabinet making Rocky View, AB

Sara Drainville Hairdressing Montreal, QC

Anne Matiowsky Beauty Therapy Kingston, ON

Gabriel Leblanc Fashion Technology Montreal, QC

Daphné Héroux Pâtisserie and Confectionery St-Hubert, QC

Aaron Taves Automobile Technology Camrose, AB

Victoria Peyton Hislop Cooking Calgary, AB

Ashley Gale Weber Car Painting Winnipeg, MB

Brandon Di Sabato Landscape Gardening Laval, QC

Marilou Morin Landscape Gardening Mirabel, QC

Ryan Matsuba Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Spruce Grove, AB

Kevin Couderc-Dubois IT – Network Systems Admin\ Boisbriand, QC

Kyla Henry Graphic Design Technology Regina, SK

Deanna Reynolds Industrial Mechanics Millwright Okotoks, AB

Tanner Chase Tendler Heavy Vehicle Maintenance Medicine Hat, AB

