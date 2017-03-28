Still existing headframe for the *Right of Way Mine*, so named because it was beside the railway right-of-way in the town itself.
Photo Credit: Town of Cobalt, (cobalt.ca)

Old mining waste becomes new gold in north Ontario

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 28 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

with files from:   Northern Ontario Business: N Tollinsky;    CBC: M von Stackelberg

New technology and interest in electric cars has brought a rush of interest in a tiny old mining town in northern Ontario.

Red balloon shows Cobalt Ontario, former silver mining area now being looked at for the mineral cobalt needed for modern batteries in electronics and electric cars. Located about 500km north of Toronto © Google

Located about 500 kilometres north of Canada’s biggest urban centre, Toronto, Cobalt Ontario with its population of just over 1,000 souls was once a hotbed of mining for silver about 100 years ago.

Interestingly though, the town wasn’t named after the silver, but the mineral cobalt, a sort of basically unwanted byproduct of the silver mines.

Silver was originally discovered around Cobalt by a prospector working for the railway around 1903, This sparked a sort of *silver rush* to the area, where cobalt was plentiful but *uninteresting*. © Town of Cobalt (cobalt.ca)

The peak for the town was in the early part of the 1900’s when in 1911, some 30 million ounces of silver were recovered that year.  Around that time there were some 100 mines in and around the town.

A silver mine in Cobalt. The area shipped over a million tons of rich silver ore in its roughly 60 year span, but left lots of cobalt waste. Cobalt as a mineral is now becoming a hot commodity © Town of Cobalt (cobalt.ca)

The silver operations then slowed, and after a bit of a spurt in the 1950’s, the operations closed one by one.  There’s been no activity now for over 30 years.

Until now.

The mineral, once with little use, is now an important element in the new battery technology, such as for batteries for today’s electronics like mobile phones etc, and electric cars.

About 60 percent of the world’s supply comes from mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where tens of thousands of children are exploited in artisanal mining operations.  That’s come under world criticism and companies are now signing on to verify the cobalt they use is not coming from exploitative circumstances.

Nov 2015: Children are exploited in artisinal cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo. World opinion means big users of cobalt are now seeking alternative sources to avoid child exploitation © Kenny Katombe/Reuters

With companies like Tesla gearing up for even more electric car production, this has spurred renewed interest in sources from the tiny town of Cobalt.

Several large mining companies have been buying up properties in the Cobalt region with a view toward eventual production.

What is interesting is that whereby cobalt was the byproduct (albeit not of interest) of silver mining, silver would be a very interesting byproduct of cobalt mining when that begins, possibly in two to three years.

additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, History, International, Science and Technology, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, LifestyleWhistler Blackcomb's awesome spring skiingEconomy, Education, International, Science and Technology, Work & LabourInternational World Skills Championship coming upHistory, PoliticsThe breakup of Canada- The legal wrangling encoreEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyFuture looking bleak for famed 'jellybean houses' in New Brunswick city of St. JohnInternational, Politics, SocietyNew survey suggests Canadians may avoid a 'democratic recession" a la the U.S. and U.K.Economy, Environment, History, International, Science and Technology, Work & LabourOld mining waste becomes new gold in north OntarioCanada Homestay Network need hosts for studentsEconomy, Education, History, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyToronto: speed-dating for real estateImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyNew U.S. statistics show fewer Canadians being stopped at the borderArts and Entertainment, Economy, International'The Big Maple Leaf', worth millions stolen in Germany

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Un budget calculé pour faire plaisir à court termeBudget Leitao : moins d’impôts à payer  Le Québec salue « Notre-Dame-du-Théâtre », Janine SuttoGérald Fillion vous explique le budget en 2 minutesL’opposition attaque le budget LeitaoDes faits saillants du budget LeitaoDonald Trump annule plusieurs mesures de protection de l'environnementLueur d'espoir pour les victimes de tétraplégieQuébec veut aider les élèves en difficultéPoursuite de 124 millions de dollars et retard possible dans le chantier du pont Champlain
From dreaded possibility to looming eventuality — Brexit is here: Nahlah AyedThis man had $21K worth of items stolen by Airbnb guests he thought were a 'nice family'Canadian officials in Brussels to discuss US, UK electronics ban on some flightsQuebec budget 2017: Trains, cash for education, tax cuts for austerity-weary QuebecersQuieter, faster Airbus makes 1st scheduled Canadian flight to VancouverE. coli risk prompts recall of Robin Hood all-purpose flourRenowned B.C. Indigenous artist Beau Dick has diedConservative senators come to Lynn Beyak's defence while others say 'shame'Supermassive black holes give birth to stars, astronomers discoverU.S. women's hockey reaches tentative deal in pay dispute: report