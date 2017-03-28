Whistler Blackcomb’s awesome spring skiing

Snow in Whistler and cherry blossoms in Vancouver. The annual festival will feature a taste of Japan along with events under the canopy of pink and white. © CBC Vancouver / Gerry Bates

Whistler, the ski resort 120 kilometres north of Vancouver, is experiencing “epic” spring ski conditions, according to The Weather Network’s weather specialist, Emily Vukovic.

The snow is falling with up to 70 cm of fresh powder expected by Friday. Temperatures around -5 C and the longer days, make it a prime time to get away to the slopes.

These are just some of the combinations that have made it the largest ski resort in North America.

Meanwhile in Vancouver, spring is well under way. The annual Cherry Blossom Festival begins on Friday. We’ll have more on the festival, later in the week.

With files from Anna Dimoff, CBC Vancouver