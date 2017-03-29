This arrangement was created by Catherine Seaborn, a teacher of the traditional school of Ikebana.

This arrangement was created by Catherine Seaborn, a teacher of the traditional school of Ikebana.
Photo Credit: Gregor v. Bochmann/Ikebana International-Ottawa

Canadian museum features Japanese flower arrangements

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 29 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Canada’s Museum of Nature in Ottawa will soon unveil its 33rd exhibition of Japanese flower arrangements called Ikebana. The show is very popular and features the art of traditional flower design that dates back to 6th century Japan.

In celebration of the 150th of Canadian confederation, this year’s theme is Origins, “representing a reflection on the things that make Canada special and how the Japanese art of Ikebana has blossomed within its multicultural spirit.”

Exhibits include both contemporary and traditional styles of Ikebana.
Exhibits include both contemporary and traditional styles of Ikebana. © Gregor v. Bochmann/Ikebana International-Ottawa

Local artists create contemporary and traditional works

There will be 45 creations by members of the Ottawa chapter of Ikebana International. Some will be from the Sogetsu school which offers a contemporary approach and others from the Ohara traditional school.

The arrangements incorporate natural materials like branches, leaves, dried plants and fresh flowers. They will be displayed in the museum’s rotunda and from March 30 to April 2.

© Gregor v. Bochmann/Ikebana International-Ottawa
FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Education, History, Lifestyle, SocietyVIA Rail suspends 150th offer to youthEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyConservative Leadership countdownEducation, Lifestyle, SocietyThe new university “chill” tactic on free speechAnimals, Environment, SocietyNatural Lake Superior coastline area to be preservedLifestyle, SocietyCanadian knife maker sends crafts worldwideArts and EntertainmentCanadian museum features Japanese flower arrangementsEconomy, Environment, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyTax credit for using public transit removedArts and Entertainment, Environment, International, LifestyleWhistler Blackcomb's awesome spring skiingEconomy, Education, International, Science and Technology, Work & LabourInternational World Skills Championship coming upHistory, PoliticsThe breakup of Canada- The legal wrangling encore

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Sécurité aérienne au Canada : le Bureau de la sécurité des transports sonne l’alarmeJustin Trudeau compare la légalisation de la marijuana à celle de l'alcoolVoici où finissent les lingettes et les condoms que vous jetez aux toilettesFini le double emploi à la direction de la SQ, dit le ministre CoiteuxUne coalition veut faire dévier le tracé du projet Northern Pass d'Hydro-QuébecAdhésions au PCC : guerre de chiffres entre les candidats à la directionLutter contre la famine grâce à YouTubeCombat à Mossoul-Ouest : les États-Unis protègent-ils assez les civils?La rémunération des dirigeants de Bombardier s'envoleRefinancement dans l'éducation : les professionnels ne « saupoudreront » plus leur aide
Orphan abuse trial hears aunt burned tongue of eldest niece with barbecue lighterIvanka Trump to become official White House employeeNorth Carolina's LGBT law likely to cost $3.76B US in lost businessCenovus Energy buying most of ConocoPhillips' Canadian assets for $17.7BFor the Taylors, the loss of Obamacare would be 'like a death sentence' – but they’d vote for Trump againWindows 10 update will bring 3-D, game tools and doodlingJason Kenney's views on gay-straight alliances called 'extremist' by Alberta education minister25 illnesses in 4 provinces linked to E. coli-tainted Robin Hood flourOttawa officers on duty told not to wear wristbands supporting colleague charged in man's deathYouth pass to travel across Canada yours for only $150 — once Via Rail fixes website glitch