Canadian museum features Japanese flower arrangements

Canada’s Museum of Nature in Ottawa will soon unveil its 33rd exhibition of Japanese flower arrangements called Ikebana. The show is very popular and features the art of traditional flower design that dates back to 6th century Japan.

In celebration of the 150th of Canadian confederation, this year’s theme is Origins, “representing a reflection on the things that make Canada special and how the Japanese art of Ikebana has blossomed within its multicultural spirit.”

Exhibits include both contemporary and traditional styles of Ikebana. © Gregor v. Bochmann/Ikebana International-Ottawa

Local artists create contemporary and traditional works

There will be 45 creations by members of the Ottawa chapter of Ikebana International. Some will be from the Sogetsu school which offers a contemporary approach and others from the Ohara traditional school.

The arrangements incorporate natural materials like branches, leaves, dried plants and fresh flowers. They will be displayed in the museum’s rotunda and from March 30 to April 2.