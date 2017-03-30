Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders has participated in past Pride parades, but it looks like his officers will not be taking part this year.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders has participated in past Pride parades, but it looks like his officers will not be taking part this year due to a protest initiated by the Toronto chapter of Black Lives Matter
Photo Credit: Chris Young/Canadian Press

Gay pride inclusiveness questioned as Toronto may pull its funding

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 30 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It’s not about trying to save money, it’s about the principle” J.Campbell

The annual gay pride parade in Toronto is a huge event attracting tens of thousands from around the region and internationally.

The parade organizers, under pressure from a vocal minority, have said the Toronto Police can no longer have a float or walk in uniform with the parade.

A Toronto city councillor is suggesting that because of that “exclusion”, the city should suspend its grant funding for the event.   John Campbell says he already has the informal support of several other councillors and will present a motion for debate in the coming weeks.

Listen
Toronto City Councilor John Campbell is suggesting the city suspend its grant to the Pride parade until they allow police to join the parade in uniform as they have in the past. © CBC news

John Campbell says the city provides all kinds of special services for the parade such as policing, ambulance, transport, para-medics etc which costs the city about $750,000.  He says the city also gives a direct grant to the parade organizers to help cover their own operating expenses. That is a $260,000 direct grant.

Campbell has expressed dismay that the Pride parade group says it is inclusive but is now in this case instead practicing exclusion.

He will make the proposal to suspend the grant funds “until such time as they reaffirm their principle of inclusion”.

The issue began when the Toronto chapter of Black Lives Matter Toronto (BLM-TO) was invited as an honoured guest in last year’s parade.

Gay and lesbian members of the Toronto police were happy to join in the huge annual Pride parade in the city. They’re being told that they’re not welcome this year. © Mark Blinch/Canadian Press

However in the middle of the event the group suddenly staged a sit-in blocking the parade, and refused to move until parade organizers signed their long list of demands, one of which was to keep police floats and uniformed police from joining in the parade.  Although initially agreed to under extreme duress at the time in order to get the parade moving again, Pride voted earlier this year to maintain the ban on uniformed police in the parade

Some gay and lesbian members of the Toronto Police have publicly expressed their dismay at being excluded from joining in while in uniform.

Members of Black Lives Matter Toronto, who were part of the parade as invited honoured guests, held up the marching for about 30 minutes until organizers agreed to a list of their demands. © Mark Blinch/Canadian Press

Councillor Campbell says his proposal does not affect funding for the other services such as police crowd and traffic control, para-medical services and so on.

In February, the Toronto Police Chief issued the following statement sent to RCI which read in part:

“We have made great strides with the LGBTQ communities. It’s an inclusive relationship I’m proud of and I know the men and women of the Service feel the same way. We understand the LGBTQ communities are divided. To enable those differences to be addressed, I have decided the Toronto Police Service will not participate, this year, in the Pride Parade…… I will sit down with any group who feels marginalized, who comes to the table with ideas on how to make things better.”

(Apr 2016) Shown here in a confrontation with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, Yusra Khogali, co-founder of BLM-TO who led the Pride parade sit-in, has herself been accused of extremely controversial remarks © CBC

In light of the situation from last year’s Toronto parade, the Halifax (Nova Scotia) Regional Police (HRP) this year has also decided against direct participation within the parade

A statement also sent to RCI reads in part,

HRP, following discussions with Halifax Pride, will increase its participation in the 2017 Halifax Pride Festival but not participate in this year’s parade. …  we recognized that our participation in the parade may contribute to divisions in the LGBT2Q+ community which is contrary to our intent of building a strong and sustainable relationship.”

Various Black Lives Matter chapters in Canada have also sent letters to Pride parade organizers in their cities saying that police in uniform should not be in parades.

In the major urban port city of Vancouver, British Columbia on the west coast, BLM started an online petition to keep uniformed police out of their August parade. But, a coalition of LBGTQ groups has sent a counter-petition to Pride parade organizers asking that uniformed police be allowed to march.

In Ottawa, Ontario the police services in the national capital have sent a letter to Pride parade organizers there asking that police not be excluded from that parade where they have marched since 2002.

 Additional information- sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, History, Lifestyle, SocietyVIA Rail's 150th offer to youth limited and sold outPatrick Chan 3rd at World Skating ChampionshipsArts and Entertainment, Education, Environment, History, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyVancouver Cherry Blossom Festival beginsAnimals, Economy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyWorrisome climate warning about national parks, conservation areasAnimals, Health, SocietyVets’ association calls removing cats’ claws cruel, unnecessaryLifestyle, Politics, SocietyGay pride inclusiveness questioned as Toronto may pull its fundingHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyMiddle-aged Canadians not practicing safe sex: studyEconomy, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyBombardier execs get big bonuses amid massive layoffsImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyCanadians growing uneasy about more power for U.S. border guards in CanadaArts and Entertainment, Economy, Education, History, Lifestyle, SocietyVIA Rail's 150th offer to youth crashed system

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Salaires copieux chez Bombardier : malaise au gouvernement CouillardLa maternelle 4 ans n’a pas atteint ses objectifs, selon une étude12 mois de prison pour Michael ApplebaumRadars photo : des constats d'infraction plus difficiles à contesterLa commissaire aux langues officielles tape sur les doigts de la GRCLe spectre de Marc-Yvan Côté revient hanter Philippe CouillardBourse du carbone : Kevin O'Leary couperait les vivres au QuébecMosquée de Québec : « On est terrifiés », dit Mohamed Yangui« Quand l'appel viendra, on va mettre la machine en marche » - Stephen Bronfman, sur le retour des ExposMalaise persistant chez les libéraux dans Saint-Laurent
Inquest into death of woman who fell down laundry chute makes 1 recommendation: Lock the chutesTest your knowledge of these life-changing Canadian inventionsWhy a Batgirl movie by Joss Whedon is just what DC needsGDP numbers Friday expected to show economy started 2017 strongCanadian family grounded because father signed child's passportHow rich are Gates and Zuckerberg? Here's some contextBombardier under fire for $32.6M US given to executives while taking government cashA tale of two Sydneys: Dutch teen tries to visit Australia, but ends up in Nova Scotia DeckTrump takes 1st step in NAFTA renegotiation: Sends draft letter to Congress'I was blown away,' says woman behind praying polar bear picture