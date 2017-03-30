VIA Rail observation cars at the end of a train going through the Rockie Mountains in western Canada. Just 1,867 "youth" will be travelling on unlimited passes during the month of July
VIA Rail’s 150th offer to youth limited and sold out

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 30 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

VIA Rail‘s system crashed on Tuesday evening this week after the announcement of an  “Unlimited Youth Pass” to travel Canada for $150 (Cdn) during the month of July.

VIA Rail limited its offer to young Canadians, and now the passes to travel the country are sold out. © AP/Peter McCabe

VIA Rail is the government supported company that takes passengers to destinations across the country. 

The pass was the company’s contribution to the celebration of this 150th anniversary of Confederation,

In it’s official response to the crash the company tweeted it was “pleasantly surprised by Canadians’ enthusiasm to take part in the Canada 150 celebrations, and the popularity of this product.”

The system is up and running again, but it seems now there was a limit. Just 1,867 of the passes are available. And they are sold out!

