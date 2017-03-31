Through a website accessible only to Ottawa police, officers have been able to purchase a rubber wristband to express their solidarity with an officer charged with manslaughter. The bands have provoked negative reaction from the public
Photo Credit: Amanda Pfeffer/ CBC

Police manslaughter case: wristband battle

By RCI
Friday 31 March, 2017

On a hot summer day last year, police in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, responded to a call of a man groping women in a coffee shop.

When police caught up with the man outside his apartment complex a scuffle of some kind ensued.  The Somali-Canadian man, Abdirahman Abdi was soon pronounced dead.  His family later said that he had been suffering from undefined mental problems.

After a subsequent investigation into the death, one of the officers involved, Constable Daniel Montsion, was charged with manslaughter.

Cst. Dave Weir, left, and Cst. Daniel Montsion, centre,(wearing so-called ’assault gloves* with armoured knuckles) are seen kneeling by Abdirahman Abdi outside his apartment building on July 24, 2016. © YouTube

The court case began this week, but along with it another controversial issue for the police in Ottawa has sprung up.

Local police have begun selling rubber wristbands to express solidarity with Cst. Montsion.

The wristbands say “United We Stand” on the outside along with Cst. Montsion’s badge number, 1998, while on the inside is written, “divided we fall”.   They were being sold on a website accessible only by police members.  The site said the bands were in support of Cst. Montsion and the $2 charge will be sent to the police benevolent fund.

When the CBC brought the case to light, the Ottawa Police Chief issued a notice banning police from wearing them while on duty.

Quoted in a Huffington Post article,  Ottawa Police Association president, Matt Skof said the wristbands are “just about expressing their support for a colleague. It’s a very difficult environment that we’re in, in policing.”

In a statement sent to CBC Ottawa, the Chief expressed concerns about the wristbands saying in part, “”We must take into account the community perceptions of actions like these wristbands. There has already been a great deal of negative commentary and we should all be concerned about the long-term impact on public trust this could create.”

Now in response, a counter wristband has been created.

The proposed rubber wristband in reaction to the Ottawa police wristband which expresses solidaraity with a constable charged with manslaughter in the death or Abdi © via CBC

Retired Ottawa firefighter Greg Birtch said he was offended by the police wristband and ordered 500 of his own in response.

Those are in the light blue and white star of the Somali flag and with Abdi’s name and should be available next week

Birtch is also charging $2 and says the funds will go to the Abdi family.

Cst. Montsion was to appear in court yesterday for an initial hearing but was represented by his lawyer.

