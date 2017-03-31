Of all the photos she took this one of the bear seemingly *praying* is getting the most attention online.
Photo Credit: Ocean View Photography

Praying polar bear

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 31 March, 2017

It’s  a photo that’s gone viral.

Jessica Andrews, 22, received an alert online in the morning that a polar bear was roaming around the area where she lived in Wesleyville, Newfoundland.

Newfoundland
Red balloon shows approximate location of Wesleyville, Newfoundland © Google

When the owner of Ocean View Photography came home from work at about 5:30pm, she thought the bear would be gone.  With binoculars she scanned the area behind her house and saw the bear on a small island in the cove.

The bear after rolling around enjoying itself on one island, swam to another with the cross. © J Andrews-Ocean View Photography

She went out with her camera and telephoto lens and spent about two hours taking about 200 photos of the animal as it wandered the island and rolled around in the snow. It later swam to another small island

The most popular one has turned out to be of the bear with front paws together looking up at a white cross, seemingly praying.

Andrews says she didn’t really notice that pose at the time.

*He seemed to be looking right at me* Jessica Andrews said, adding that while the *praying* photo is getting more attention, she likes this on best. © Ocean View Photgraphy

Quoted in the Canadian Press she said,  “I didn’t notice it when I was taking them, but when I started to go through to edit them, oh my God, I was like, ’Holy crap, he’s praying!”

While Andrews says it’s not unusual to have polar bears in the area, it’s the first one she’s ever seen, and it seemed to be having fun in the snow.

After visiting the two islands the bear disappeared. RCMP have advised people to stay away from the animal if they spot it.

Additional information- sources

*

﻿

