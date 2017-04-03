Canadian artists perform ’Summer of ’69’ with Bryan Adams at the Juno awards show Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa.

Photo Credit: PC / Sean Kilpatrick

2017 Juno Awards celebrate Canadian musical talent and honour Leonard Cohen

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 3 April, 2017

Canada’s music industry celebrated its most outstanding artists during the annual Juno Awards ceremony broadcast live from Ottawa’s sold-out Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

The two-and-a-half hour broadcast was hosted by stand-up comedian Russell Peters and Canadian rock music legend in his own right Bryan Adams.

The show opened with a greeting from this year’s recipient of the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award, the Saskatchewan-born Cree singer-songwriter, Buffy Sainte-Marie.

The Ottawa-based group A Tribe Called Red, celebrated Canada’s indigenous culture with a performance featuring the Black Bear Drum Circle, Sainte-Marie, and internationally-renowned Inuit throat singer, Tanya Tagaq from Nunavut.

Legendary Canadian poet and bard Leonard Cohen who received the Album of the Year award at Saturday’s Juno Gala Dinner & Awards, was honoured again Sunday night, with a moving tribute by Feist, who interpreted Cohen’s classic Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau delivered a touching tribute to Cohen, who won six previous Junos during his lifetime and was inducted into the hall of fame in 1991.

The Tragically Hip  lead man Gord Downie received Songwriter of the Year, while the band took home Group of the Year award.

Shawn Mendes accepts the Juno award for Juno Fan Choice at the Juno awards show Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa.
Shawn Mendes accepts the Juno award for Juno Fan Choice at the Juno awards show Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa. © PC/Sean Kilpatrick

Teenage pop sensation Shawn Mendes, who got the crowd on their feet with his sizzling single Mercy, won Juno Fan Choice Award.

Adams inducted 10-time JUNO Award winner Sarah McLachlan to the Canadian Hall of Fame. McLachlan later performed a stirring rendition of her song “World on Fire”.

Winners from the Juno Awards' televised ceremony on Sunday:

Album of the year: “You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen

Group of the year: The Tragically Hip

Breakthrough artist of the year: Ruth B

Songwriter of the year: Gord Downie for “The Stranger,” “The Only Place to Be” and “Son” from his album “Secret Path”

Country album of the year: “Kiss Me Quiet” – Jess Moskaluke

Pop album of the year: “Know-It-All” – Alessia Cara

Juno Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes

With files from The Canadian Press

