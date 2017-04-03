Maple syrup sits for sale at the Old Port market in Quebec City in this April 18, 2000 photo.

Maple syrup sits for sale at the Old Port market in Quebec City in this April 18, 2000 photo.
Photo Credit: PC / Jacques Boissinot

Maple syrup extract could cut antibiotic use: study

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 3 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It makes a great sweetener for your pancakes and springtime visits to the maple sugar shacks have been a rite of passage for generations of children and immigrants in eastern Canada.

However, according to a new study, Canada’s sweetest export can also dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics.

Researchers from McGill University presented their findings on Sunday at the 253rd National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

“Native populations in Canada have long used maple syrup to fight infections,” lead researcher Nathalie Tufenkji, Canada Research Chair in Biocolloids and Surfaces, said in a statement. “I’ve always been interested in the science behind these folk medicines.”

The idea for the study began when Tufenkji, who had been studying the antimicrobial effects of cranberry extracts, found out about the anti-cancer properties of a phenolic maple syrup extract.

“That gave me the idea to check its antimicrobial activity,” Tufenkji said.

“We bought some maple syrup from a local market in Montreal and brought it back to the lab.”

Then Tufenkji’s team at McGill University separated the sugar and water from the syrup’s phenolic compounds, which contribute to maple syrup’s signature golden hue.

The initial idea of Tufenkji’s team, which included postdoctoral fellow Vimal Maisuria and study co-author Eric Deziel, was to test the extracts effectiveness by exposing it to several disease-causing bacteria.

The team didn’t see much of an effect in the initial test so they changed their approach.

They decided to see whether the extract could enhance the antimicrobial potency of the commonly used antibiotics.

The results were rather dramatic.

The mixing of antibiotics with the phenolic extract, allowed the team to get the same antimicrobial effect using less than 10 per cent of antibiotic dosage.

Tufenkji’s team tested the extract on a variety of bacterial strains, including E. coli, which can cause gastrointestinal problems; Proteus mirabilis, responsible for many urinary tract infections; and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause infections often acquired by patients in hospitals.

Then the researches wanted to see whether the extract could work on fruit flies and moth larvae.

They dosed fly food with pathogenic bacteria and antibiotic, with and without the phenolic extract. Flies with meals doused in maple syrup extract lived for days longer than those that didn’t get the extract.

The researchers observed a similar outcome with the moth larvae.

Guest at the Domaine Handfield sugar shack sample some hot maple syrup on snow, Thursday, March 10, 2016 in Saint Marc-sur Richilieu, Que. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

The maple syrup extract makes the bacteria more susceptible to antibiotics and makes them less capable of building protective biofilms.  The extract also seems to disable bacterial pumps that help to remove antibiotics from the cell, Tufenkji said.

“Another finding that is interesting to highlight from this research is that the maple syrup extract actually also has an effect on the gene expression of that bacteria,” Tufenkji said in a Youtube video interview prepared by McGill University.

The researchers looked at a set of genes that are related the virulence or the infectivity of the bacteria, she said.

“We found that the maple syrup extract actually decreases the gene expression of those genes, the genes that are responsible for how infectious those bacteria are,” Tufenkji said.

Currently, the researchers are testing the maple syrup extract in mice and they caution it that will take years before doctors are able to prescribe the extract to their patients.

“The results of our research are potentially significant because it might help reduce the usage of antibiotics,” Tufenkji said. “We know that in our day and age there is a global crisis of overuse of antibiotics, which has led to antibiotic resistance.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Health, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Science and TechnologyMaple syrup extract could cut antibiotic use: studyHistory, International, Military, SocietyUpdate: Hill 70 - Outstanding Canadian victory, forgotten no longerArts and Entertainment2017 Juno Awards celebrate Canadian musical talent and honour Leonard CohenAnimals, EnvironmentWhale trapped in ice- no help possiblePoliticsNo surprises expected in federal byelectionsArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyApr. 3, 1956: How the disaster film genre was sparked by a Canadian idea.International, Science and Technology, SocietyStudy finds babies in Canada and the U.K. cry mostAnimals, Science and TechnologyStudy challenges how to tell dinosaurs’ sexSocietyWill Bombardier’s damage control work?The LINK Online Sun, Apr 2, 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Partielles : libéraux et conservateurs gardent leurs siègesLa faim comme arme de guerre au Soudan du SudSoudan du Sud, portrait d'un pays déchiré par la guerreLes promesses de Réno-AssistanceLa capitale fédérale sous surveillanceL'espionnage de journalistes a fait disparaître des sourcesLa « taxe à la frontière » nuirait davantage aux Américains, plaide Bill MorneauLe Tricolore bat les Panthers et est champion de la Division atlantiqueLa LNH ferme la porte à une participation aux Jeux olympiques de PyeongchangL'auteur du controversé code de vie d'Hérouxville, André Drouin, est mort
To defend or condemn? Bombardier puts leaders in Quebec and Ottawa in a tight spotYounger sister of Tina Fontaine now missing, struggling with tragedy: familyParents of alleged Yahoo hacker distraught over arrest and media portrayal of 'kind' sonNorth Vancouver runner's 100-mile race ends in confusion, heartbreakSomeone is spying on cellphones in the nation's capitalJuno co-host Russell Peters' comments 'inappropriate': Mélanie JolyNHL announces it won't participate in 2018 Olympics3 tigers rescued from maggot-infested crate at Beirut airportBorder tax might damage American economy more than Canada's: MorneauMan charged in Saskatoon bombing allegedly called police to say he would 'finish the job at the courthouse'