No surprises expected in federal byelections

Canadian voters in five federal electoral districts are heading to the polls Monday to fill vacant seats in the House of Commons.

The byelections are being held in two ridings in Alberta, two in Ontario and one in Quebec.

They will fill the vacancies left by former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who resigned as an MP following his loss in the 2015 federal election, former Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney, who jumped into provincial politics in Alberta, the late Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger in Ottawa, as well as former Liberal cabinet ministers John McCallum and Stéphane Dion who took up high-profile diplomatic posts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for photos as he campaigns with Liberal candidate Emmanuella Lambropoulos, left, for the byelection in the Saint- Laurent riding, Sunday, March 26, 2017 in Montreal. © PC / Ryan Remiorz

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under fire last month for campaigning in the byelection races. The opposition Tories said it creates questions about who is paying for the visits and puts public servants in a tough position.

The Conservatives and New Democrats both sent high profile candidates to campaign in some of the ridings.

However, barring a last-minute upset none of the five seats are expected to change hands.

The two Alberta ridings have been Conservative strongholds since their creation. The three other ridings in Ontario and Quebec have been safe Liberal seats for years.

Polls will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m. local time.

With files from the Canadian Press