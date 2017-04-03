Paleontologist Jordan Mallon found there is not enough evidence to prove one can determine a dinosaur’s sex based on the size and shape of bones.

Paleontologist Jordan Mallon found there is not enough evidence to prove one can determine a dinosaur’s sex based on the size and shape of bones.
Photo Credit: Dan Smythe © Canadian Museum of Nature

Study challenges how to tell dinosaurs’ sex

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 3 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Since the 1970s it has been common to tell male from female dinosaur remains by the size and shape of the bones, but a new study suggests that may not be a correct approach. Jordan Mallon, a paleontologist at the Canadian Museum of Nature went back over previous studies and used what he thinks are more appropriate statistical tests to crunch the data. His analysis shows that there is not enough evidence to separate the specimens into two distinct groups (male and female) based on the size and shapes of bones.

This research could change our understanding of how dinosaurs evolved.

Listen

‘It’s important to know’

“I think it affects the way we interpret the fossil record,” says Mallon. “So, for example, there’s a form of selection called sexual selection, where say, the males are selecting for features and the females vice versa. A really popular example would be in the peacock where the pea hens are kind of drab looking and the peacocks have these big beautiful display fans on their tails.

“It’s important to know. It’s an important aspect of evolutionary selection to understand in order to understand what sorts of forces have acted on these animals as they’ve evolved.”

New research casts doubt on the idea that the size and shape of bones can determine the sex of dinosaur and other creature remains.
New research casts doubt on the idea that the size and shape of bones can determine the sex of dinosaur and other creature remains. © Canadian Museum of Nature

Other ways to determine sex

Mallon looked at the data on nine species including the T-Rex, Stegosaurs, and horned dinosaurs like Protoceratops. His analysis suggests there are better ways to determine the sex of dinosaur remains. For example, one could cut into the bones and look for the medullary bone which is only found in egg-laying female birds. One could use that information to determine the dinosaur’s sex first and then see if it matches with particulars of the size and shape of the other bones.

Findings may apply to other creatures

Mallon’s findings could also cast doubt on the way scientists determine the sex of the fossils of other creatures. “It’s been a contentious issue over the years among various paleontologists, not just for dinosaurs but for paleontologists who study everything besides dinosaurs be it crocodilians or birds or lizards…So the ramifications extend beyond the dinosaurs.”

The study was published in Paleobiology.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, International, Military, SocietyUpdate: Hill 70 - Outstanding Canadian victory, forgotten no longerArts and Entertainment2017 Juno Awards celebrate Canadian musical talent and honour Leonard CohenAnimals, EnvironmentWhale trapped in ice- no help possiblePoliticsNo surprises expected in federal byelectionsArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyApr. 3, 1956: How the disaster film genre was sparked by a Canadian idea.International, Science and Technology, SocietyStudy finds babies in Canada and the U.K. cry mostAnimals, Science and TechnologyStudy challenges how to tell dinosaurs’ sexSocietyWill Bombardier’s damage control work?The LINK Online Sun, Apr 2, 2017Arts and Entertainment, Education, International, SocietyPatrick Lehman pens tunes for Montreal's 'Girls Unite'

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Protéger les sources journalistiques, « un sacré défi »Bombardier fait un compromis, mais dit qu'il faut payer pour avoir les meilleursBombardier et le monde réel Quand les femmes n'avaient pas le droit de courirLes sénateurs démocrates peuvent bloquer Gorsuch à la Cour suprême8 mois de prison ferme pour le pilote de Sunwing arrêté en état d'ivresseLe toit de l'aréna de Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac s'est effondréUn partisan de la convergence avec le PQ se présente contre Nadeau-DuboisUne explosion fait une dizaine de morts dans le métro de Saint-PétersbourgLa Russie menace-t-elle vraiment l’Europe?
Explosion rocks St. Petersburg metroDrunk pilot who appeared to pass out in cockpit to be sentenced in Calgary courtSask. judge to begin hearing evidence in Colten Boushie caseThreat of filibuster looms as Gorsuch nears Supreme CourtTrial of doctor accused of trafficking 50,000 opioid pills begins today'So interconnected': U.S. and China have to find common ground when Trump meets XiWhat to watch for in Monday's five federal byelectionsTrudeau should probably stop telling desperate refugees that everyone is welcome in CanadaTurkish referendum: First step to 'New Turkey' or shameless power-grab?Artificial intelligence probably won't kill you, but it could take your job: Don Pittis