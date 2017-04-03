A wounded German is carried by fellow German prisoners being escorted away from the Hill 70 battle-ground by Canadian highlanders: Aug 1917
Photo Credit: Archives Canada PA-001623

Update: Hill 70 – Outstanding Canadian victory, forgotten no longer

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 3 April, 2017

In just a few short days, on April 9, a massive crowd will gather at the spectacular Canadian Vimy memorial in France for the 100th anniversary of that incredible victory which marked a turning point for the Allies in that war, and helped to create a sense of Canadian nationhood..

The magnificent memorial was created after the war to remember the important victory on that high ground in 1917.

But another smaller ceremony will also take place a short distance away near the city of Lens.

This will be at an area once known as Hill 70. It was a the site of another tremendous major victory for Canadians, but one which has been largely forgotten.

Until now.

Lt.Col. (ret.) Mark Hutchings has been leading a battle to rectify that wrong, and his group, the Hill 70 Project will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on the newly created memorial to Hill 70 also involving a number of very important state dignitaries and guests..

Listen
LtCol(ret) Mark Hutchings, the driving force behind the Hill 70 Project
Lt.Co. l(ret) Mark Hutchings, the driving force behind the Hill 70 Project © supplied

The Vimy battle which began on a miserable wet and cold April 9th morning, was a battle planned by a Canadian General with newly devised Canadian tactics.

Previously the tens of thousands of Canadian units had been spread out among the British army, but for the first time they were brought together to fight as a unified Canadian army.

After bitter fighting, the majority Canadian force took the ridge in what became a huge morale booster for the Allies which had not been doing well at all to that point,  but also, and especially, a boost for Canada as a nation.

Artist’s concept of the finished Hill 70 memorial park © Hill 70 project

But another major victory of at least equal importance happened just months later.

The Canadian General, Arthur Currie had been promoted because of his skill with the Vimy battle. Now for the first time, overall control of the Canadian Army would be entirely in Canadian hands.

Another artist concept view of the memorial park planned for completion in August for the 100th anniversary of the landmark Hill 70 battle,. © Hill 70 Project

His newly assigned objective, the important town of Lens. But instead of blindly following a dangerous order, as would normally be the case, he determined instead that the nearby high ground  Hill 70 was the better target, would achieve a greater strategic victory, and not cost nearly as many lives as a direct assault against the city. He was proven right on all accounts.

General Arthur Currie had not been a career soldier, perhaps this is what enabled him to devise new tactics and methods free from some of the staid and antiquated ideas of fellow British senior staff.

Again with meticulous planning and preparation the all-Canadian force quickly took the high ground and resisted some 21 counter-attacks.

Although it once again showed the superior fighting ability of the volunteer Canadian army, and although an important strategic and tactical victory, it remained overshadowed by Vimy before it, and the horrific bloodbath of Passchendaele which followed.

Canadians in a captured German trench on Hill 70 © Archives Canada MIKAN 3395588

It was forgotten and unlike many other victories, no marker was ever set to denote it’s importance and significance.

Project Hill 70 worked to correct this with millions of dollars raised with no public money from the government.  Many professionals donated days and weeks of effort pro-bono to help.

Coloured image of original black and white photo showing a soldier slightly wounded in shoulder and leg drinking tea about 100 yards behind the front line at Hill 70, Aug.1917. The average age of a Canadian soldier in WWI was 26, of those killed , 20. © Archives Ontario, I0004820, Ref code C 224-0-0-10-10

Now a beautiful memorial obelisk and park are coming together to be ready for the 100th anniversary in August.

But this April, along with the Vimy commemoration, an official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with dignitaries from Canada, France and elsewhere to mark the setting of the obelisk memorial.





One comment on "Update: Hill 70 – Outstanding Canadian victory, forgotten no longer
  1. David Parker says:
    3 April 2017 at 16 h 22 min

    Excellent reporting! This is what Canadians need to be reminded of. I learned nothing of this in public school

