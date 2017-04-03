A humpback whale is shown trapped in the ice off the coast of Newfoundland on Apr. 1, 2017.

A humpback whale is shown trapped in the ice off the coast of Newfoundland on Apr. 1, 2017.
Photo Credit: Whale Release and Strandings / Facebook

Whale trapped in ice- no help possible

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 3 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A large humpback whale trapped close to shore in ice off Newfoundland appears doomed.

The animal was noticed struggling in the ice on Friday, and unable to go anywhere.

Rescuers say the ice is too thick for an ice-breaker to get into the cove near the town of Old Perlican on the northwest coast of the Avalon Peninsula.

The whale is trapped by pack ice in a cove on the northwest coast of the Avalon Peninsual near the town of Old Perlican. © Google

On their Facebook page, the group Whale Release and Strandings says. “There is nothing that can be done to assist unless the wind changes and frees the ice in the cove”.

Onlookers have said the animal had been calling desperately “ crying like a baby”.

There is a great deal of blood on the ice, believed to be from the whale’s tail as it struggles in the ice. Local onlookers say it’s heart breaking
There is a great deal of blood on the ice, believed to be from the whale’s tail as it struggles in the ice. Local onlookers say it’s heart breaking. © submitted-via CBC

On Sunday, the ice had shifted a bit but not much. It seems the only hope for the animal is if the winds shift and push ice out of the cove. but fishermen say it could be days before that happens.

Onlookers have said the animal had been calling desperately “ crying like a baby”.  A severe winter storm hit much of Newfoundland late last week leaving up to 35cm of snow in some areas with strong onshore winds pushing ice into several coves.  Difficult weather conditions with strong winds up to 80km/h and blowing snow is likely for much of the island today.

Sea ice was pushed into St. John’s harbour on Friday, the result of northeasterly winds associated with a storm that is effecting most of Newfoundland. © CBC

There have been many unfortunate cases of whales and porpoises trapped and killed by shifting ice. In 2014, several huge blue whales were believed to have died because of shifting ice trapping them off the coast of Newfoundland.  In another area off Newfoundland that same spring some 30 white-beaked dolphins were believed to have died from ice traps.

Additional information- sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, International, Military, SocietyUpdate: Hill 70 - Outstanding Canadian victory, forgotten no longerArts and Entertainment2017 Juno Awards celebrate Canadian musical talent and honour Leonard CohenAnimals, EnvironmentWhale trapped in ice- no help possiblePoliticsNo surprises expected in federal byelectionsArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyApr. 3, 1956: How the disaster film genre was sparked by a Canadian idea.International, Science and Technology, SocietyStudy finds babies in Canada and the U.K. cry mostAnimals, Science and TechnologyStudy challenges how to tell dinosaurs’ sexSocietyWill Bombardier’s damage control work?The LINK Online Sun, Apr 2, 2017Arts and Entertainment, Education, International, SocietyPatrick Lehman pens tunes for Montreal's 'Girls Unite'

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Protéger les sources journalistiques, « un sacré défi »Bombardier fait un compromis, mais dit qu'il faut payer pour avoir les meilleursBombardier et le monde réel Quand les femmes n'avaient pas le droit de courirLes sénateurs démocrates peuvent bloquer Gorsuch à la Cour suprême8 mois de prison ferme pour le pilote de Sunwing arrêté en état d'ivresseLe toit de l'aréna de Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac s'est effondréUn partisan de la convergence avec le PQ se présente contre Nadeau-DuboisUne explosion fait une dizaine de morts dans le métro de Saint-PétersbourgLa Russie menace-t-elle vraiment l’Europe?
Explosion rocks St. Petersburg metroDrunk pilot who appeared to pass out in cockpit to be sentenced in Calgary courtSask. judge to begin hearing evidence in Colten Boushie caseThreat of filibuster looms as Gorsuch nears Supreme CourtTrial of doctor accused of trafficking 50,000 opioid pills begins today'So interconnected': U.S. and China have to find common ground when Trump meets XiWhat to watch for in Monday's five federal byelectionsTrudeau should probably stop telling desperate refugees that everyone is welcome in CanadaTurkish referendum: First step to 'New Turkey' or shameless power-grab?Artificial intelligence probably won't kill you, but it could take your job: Don Pittis