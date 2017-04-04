A new survey shows Canadian attitudes toward other religions is slowly becoming more tolerant
Photo Credit: Angus Reid Institute

Canadians views on various religions and religious garb softening

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 4 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A new survey says Canadians tolerance levels for various obvious religious clothing is increasing.

While Christianity and Buddhism are viewed favourably, almost half of respondents (46%) viewed Islam negatively.

While the wearing of a Turban was viewed as OK by 77 percent, the kippah 85%,  and a nun’s habit (88%),  only 32 percent thought wearing a niqab was acceptable in Canada, and even fewer, 29 percent, were ok with the wearing of a burka. Interestingly, 75 percent thought a hijab (head scarf) was acceptable.

The niqab (face veil) caused an uproar in Canada when Zunera Ishaq insisted, and was granted the right, to wear the niqab veil while taking her Canadian Citizenship oath in 2015, The niquab and burka remain unpopular, but wearing the hijab head scarf is acceptable to 75% of Canadians © CBC

In the mainly French-speaking province of Quebec, where a bitter provincial election debate took place on religious symbols in public, and on “Quebec values”, the survey showed a marked increase in acceptance of Islam, almost double what it was four years ago.

© Angus Reid Institute

It should be noted that until the 1970’s, Quebec was a strongly Catholic observant province, although participation in religion has declined markedly over the past several decades.

The survey showed 32 percent of Quebecker have a generally favourable view of Islam, almost the same as elsewhere in the country where 34 percent said they had a general favourable attitude toward the religion. However in Quebec that view represents a considerable improvement from the 17 percent of 2009,

Federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says there’s no religious meaning to the colours of his turbans. But there could be a political message. ’It’s something I have fun with,’ he says. Canadian attitudes toward religious garb is generally softening. Canada’s Minister of Defence is also a Sikh. © Canadian Press

Generally speaking, acceptance of other major religions has grown across the board in Canada according to the survey.

Interestingly when comparing acceptance of another religion, and asking whether it would be ok if your child married someone from that religion, it’s almost an equal 10 percent

increase among all religions.

In other words when only 33 percent say they have a favourable view of Islam, 43 percent say it would be ok for a child to marry someone from that religion.

Additional information-Sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyCanadian NGO wins Google $750K grant to map changing sea ice using traditional Inuit knowledgeInternational, Military, PoliticsCanada pledges more money for demining efforts in Sri Lanka and UkraineImmigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyCanadians views on various religions and religious garb softeningEnvironment, Health, SocietyGroups want restrictions on pesticide in drinking waterArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, SocietyDesigning small living spaces for the new realityAnimals, International, SocietyStudy shows fences prevent road killPoliticsNo seats change hands in 5 federal byelectionsAnimals, Environment, SocietyNewfoundland blasted by another spring blizzardHealth, International, SocietyChief doctor urges people to get measles vaccineHealth, Science and TechnologyMaple syrup extract could cut antibiotic use: study

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Marie-Eve Bédard raconte l'enfance affamée au Soudan du SudDébat présidentiel animé en FranceOù était l’état-major de la SQ lors du cafouillage sur l’autoroute 13?Des parlementaires auront à l'oeil les activités du renseignementOttawa sous surveillance : les appareils n'appartiennent pas au gouvernement, dit GoodaleUn médecin aurait planifié un règlement de comptesLe président des Junos se dissocie des propos controversés d'un coanimateurRappel national de farine possiblement contaminée à la bactérie E. coliImposer les profits tirés du commerce en ligne pour réduire l'évasion fiscaleUn cocktail toxique de polluants caché dans la neige fondante
More advertisers ditch Fox's O'Reilly show following sexual harassment allegationsNorth Korea fires projectile into sea off east coast, South Korean military saysJunos head apologizes for 'off-script remarks' about women by Russell PetersNHL players risk their careers if they opt for Olympics, sports lawyer saysCanadian agencies aren't the ones spying on Parliament Hill cellphones, says ministerInternational community paralyzed again in face of latest chemical attack in Syria'It's crap': Players aren't happy the NHL said no to the OIympicsHow a non-Indigenous man became a member of the Fort William First NationTesla passes Ford, closing in on GM for title of most valuable U.S. car companyStabbing, robbery live streamed after Winnipeg man arranged date online