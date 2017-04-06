Lorne Grabher with his now-cancelled licence plate. (Yvonne Colbert/CBC)

Lorne Grabher with his now-cancelled licence plate.
Photo Credit: (Yvonne Colbert/CBC)

Nova Scotia ready to go to court over ‘Grabher’ license plate

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 6 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The provincial government in Nova Scotia says it is standing by its decision to revoke Lorne Grabher’s personalized licence plate featuring his last name, even if the province has to go to court over its actions.

Provincial Transportation Minister Geoff MacLellan said Thursday the decision to revoke the plate – made following a single complaint – is in the best interest of Nova Scotians.

Speaking to reporters following a regular cabinet meeting in Halifax, MacLellan defended the actions of the Nova Scotia Registry of Motor Vehicles and ruled out interfering in the process.

“There is policies and under the registrar’s office and under the registrar’s jurisdiction they can make a decision based on whether or not something is offensive and, if there is a complaint from the public, they do an investigation on that and that’s what was determined,” MacLellan said.

(click to listen to Geoff MacLellan responding to reporters’ questions)

Listen
‘It’s my last name’

Graber says he is ready to launch legal action against the provincial authorities to get the plate – proudly featuring his German surname – back on his car. Under the provincial rules, vehicle owners in Nova Scotia can apply for personalized licence plates – also referred to as “vanity” plates – instead of having a combination of letters and numbers.

The problem is that, in the minds of some Nova Scotians and officials of the provincial Registry of Motor Vehicles, Grabher’s last name is now associated with U.S. President Donald Trump’s infamously crude remarks about being able to grab female genitalia without any consequences.

Grabher wrote in a Facebook post that he was notified by the director of road safety in the provincial Registrar of Motor Vehicles in December that his licence plate is being cancelled because it can be misinterpreted “as a socially unacceptable slogan.”

“The name on the plate was my last name ‘Grabher’ and [the license plate] has been in the family for over 25 years,” he wrote. “This plate changed hands within the family three times with no issue, but because one complaint was lodged, Ms Director of Road Safety used her authority to cancel my plate.”

‘Abuse of power’

Provincial spokesman Brian Taylor told Radio Canada International that Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation felt compelled to act after receiving a complaint outlining how some people interpret the name as misogynistic and promoting violence against women.

“In this specific case, while we understand it is a last name, that context is not available to the general public,” Taylor wrote in an email. “With no way to denote that it is a family name on the plate, the department determined it was in the public’s best interest to remove it from circulation.”

Grabher denounced the decision as a “total abuse of power.”

“Where does it state that my last name is considered a “slogan” in the Motor Vehicle Act?” Grabher wrote in a desperate Facebook post that garnered international media attention.

Taylor said the province did not take the decision lightly and understands Grabher’s frustration. “We offered to print alternative wording or to reimburse him for the cost,” Taylor said. “These offers continue to be open to the individual.”

Grabher, who is retired, has been receiving dozens of supportive messages from across the world.

Ready for lawsuit

He has retained the services of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms in Alberta.

Grabher’s son lives in that Western Canadian province and has had no problem putting the family name on his license plate.

The centre has sent a letter to the Nova Scotia government calling the decision to revoke Grabher’s licence unconstitutional and “an affront to the dignity of Canadians, particularly those Canadians who are not of Anglo-Saxon descent.”

“In a multicultural society, government must respect individuals’ heritage and freedom, and encourage community understanding,” wrote lawyer and Justice Centre president John Carpay.

“Pandering to an unreasonable complaint and cancelling our client’s plate perpetuates misunderstanding, subverts the dignity and heritage of our client and many other Canadians, and violates the freedom of expression protected by the Charter [of Rights and Freedoms],” Carpay added.

With files from CBC News and assistance from Jean LaRoche of CBC News in Halifax

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Politics, SocietyFirebrand Italian philosopher barred from visiting CanadaEducation, Environment, InternationalExtreme year for icebergs?Animals, SocietyHelicopter flies polar bear away from eastern communitySociety2017 Arctic Inspiration Prize opens for nominationsArts and Entertainment, History, Military, SocietyComing up, a new, slightly fresher version of Canada's national anthem.SocietyNova Scotia ready to go to court over ‘Grabher’ license plateInternational, Military, Politics, SocietyGas attacks in Syria called ‘the new normal’History, International, Military, Politics, SocietyVimy: 100 years later, Canadians a little confused about when and where of this major battle.International, PoliticsCanada condemns ‘absolutely reprehensible’ chemical attack in SyriaLifestyle, SocietyCanada needs to lower poverty, inequality, says think-tank

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
CBC doit s'excuser pour sa série historique controversée, selon le PLQ et le PQAldo Giampaolo n’est plus le gérant de Céline DionUn accusé de meurtre obtient un arrêt des procédures contre luiTelus a offert les noms et adresses de ses clients aux policiers pendant des années« Il faut de l'action et non une commission » sur le racisme, dit LiséeAnticosti : Leitao dispose de « montants considérables » pour dédommager Pétrolia Maltraitance des aînés : Québec souhaite instaurer la dénonciation obligatoireTriple meurtre en Mauricie : Sylvain Duquette accusé de meurtres au premier degréMulroney appelé en renfort pour la négociation de l'ALENALa Syrie : premier test de Trump en politique étrangère
Unnecessary care in Canada tops 1 million tests and treatments a yearMan arrested for leaving Canada to join ISIS is in court todayMan in custody after triple homicide in Shawinigan areaFormer tenant 'disgusted' after finding hidden cameras in a St. John's rental homeShould Canada's banks be more like Apple? The case against sales targetsWhy Vimy matters: Peter Mansbridge on a battle that defined usSoaring rents may expose flaws in longtime economic theory: Don PittisBill Morneau heads to London to sing Canada's praises post BrexitProvinces spent $43M on preemie drug experts say can be made for a fraction of the cost'Beyond a red line': Syria attack tests Trump's changing foreign-policy attitude