Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question on the situation in Syria during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question on the situation in Syria during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Photo Credit: PC / Justin Tang

Canada informed about U.S. missile strike in Syria in advance

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 7 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

U.S. defence officials briefed Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in advance of Thursday’s American cruise missile attack targeting a Syrian air force base suspected of being the launching pad for a deadly chemical weapons attack that claimed the lives of at least 80 people in northern Syria, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday.

“The minister of defence then immediately briefed me,” Trudeau said, addressing the House of Commons.

This morning, he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump directly and emphasized that Canada agrees that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s repeated use of chemical weapons must not continue, Trudeau said.

“In the face of such heinous war crimes all civilized peoples must speak with one voice,” Trudeau said. “That is why Canada fully supports the United States’ limited, focused action to degrade the Assad regime’s ability to launch such attacks.”

Canada continues to support diplomatic efforts with its international partners to resolve the crisis in Syria, Trudeau said.

The strike appears to have prompted an abrupt change in Trudeau’s position; on Thursday, he stopped short of directly blaming Assad and his government for the chemical weapons attack in the northern Idlib province.

“Yesterday, that was not the prime minister’s position,” said Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, reiterating his party’s support for the U.S. strike. “At that point he said it wasn’t even clear who was responsible for the chemical attack on Syrian civilians and that the UN Security Council need to hold another meeting, which would include a veto power by the Russian Federation.”

(click to listen to the exchange between PM Justin Trudeau and Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre)

Listen

The United States fired cruise missiles at Syria overnight, in response to this week’s chemical attack that killed more than 80 Syrian civilians in the province of Idlib.

The American missile strikes hit a government-controlled airbase in central Syria. U.S. officials say the airbase was the originating point for the plans behind Tuesday’s gas attack.

U.S. officials informed Russian forces ahead of the strikes and avoided hitting Russian personnel stationed at the base.

In a post on social media, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the strikes were illegal and had been “one step away from military clashes with Russia.”

With files from The Canadian Press, The CBC News and Reuters

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in International, Military, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Military, PoliticsCanada informed about U.S. missile strike in Syria in advanceImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyRemove obstacles to reuniting refugee families, ask advocatesHistory, International, Military, Politics100 years since Canada became a world nation at Vimy RidgeEconomyCanada creates 19,400 jobs of mostly full-time and self-employed workInternational, Politics, SocietyCanada supports U.S. air strike on SyriaInternational, Politics, SocietyFirebrand Italian philosopher barred from visiting CanadaEducation, Environment, InternationalExtreme year for icebergs?Animals, SocietyHelicopter flies polar bear away from eastern communitySociety2017 Arctic Inspiration Prize opens for nominationsArts and Entertainment, History, Military, SocietyComing up, a new, slightly fresher version of Canada's national anthem.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Trudeau appuie pleinement l’attaque américaine contre la SyrieLes provinces signent un accord de libre-échangeAffaire Lagacé : un lieutenant-détective du SPVM sera interrogé par La PresseSyrie : Trump n’a pas de planAccusée de meurtres d'aînés, Wettlaufer subira son procès sans enquête préliminaireRapport sur les paradis fiscaux : des mesures inapplicables au Québec« Tomber dans les craques » de l’économie du partageLe taux de chômage grimpe à 6,7 % en marsUne période de questions monopolisée par Justin Trudeau, vraiment pertinente?Moscou renforcera les défenses antiaériennes syriennes en réaction à la frappe de Trump
'The money bells go off': Is there a hidden wedding surcharge?5 things to watch in today's interprovincial trade deal'Sharing economy' workers tend to be young, well-educated, finds surveyYou're a feminist, Mr. Trudeau. We get it: Robyn UrbackPutin calls U.S. strikes on Syria a violation of international law, blow to U.S.-Russia tiesMissile attack on Syria might be 'win-win' for embattled TrumpTillerson calls U.S. missile attack 'proportional' and 'appropriate' given Assad's 'heinous act'Donald Trump and U.S. military statements on Syria missile attackU.S. cruise missiles strike Syria airbase as Trump reverses positionEarly cannibalism not likely about the nutrition