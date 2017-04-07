One of the African penguin chicks at the Toronto Zoo
Photo Credit: Toronto Zoo-Facebook

It’s a boy, and girl and a girl and a girl, for the Toronto Zoo

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 7 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

(with files from Canadian Press)

There are 18 penguin species around the world, and among them the African penguin is the most endangered.

Two pairs of African penguins at the Toronto Zoo have laid four eggs which hatched successfully in February and March, although with the help of surrogate parents for three of the four eggs.

Adult African penguins at the Toronto zoo. Four new additions, born this spring will join them in about 80 days © toronto4kids.com

The chicks are now large enough and mobile enough to be hand-fed fish.  They could join the other penguins in about 80 days.

Although there are about 20,000 breeding pairs, overfishing for the pelagic fish the penguins eat, as well as oil pollution in the sea,  have reduced their population to about a tenth of what it was a hundred years ago.

The fact that three of the chicks  born at the zoo are females is good news as most of the  African penguins in North American zoos are males.

From Toronto Zoo-Facebook

Posted in Animals, Environment

