Summerhill Pyramid Winery’s 2014 Chardonnay Icewine came in first place
Photo Credit: The Vancouver Sun/Youtube

British Columbia icewine wins first place in international Chardonnay competition

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 10 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

A Chardonnay icewine made in British Columbia’s picturesque Okanagan Valley won the top prize at a prestigious international Chardonnay competition in France.

Summerhill Pyramid Winery’s 2014 Chardonnay Icewine beat 706 wines from 38 countries to take first place at the Chardonnay du Monde competition in Burgundy.

Two other wines from Okanagan – the 2016 See ya Later Ranch Chardonnay and McWatters Collection 2014 Chardonnay – won prestigious gold medals at the competition but Summerhill Pyramid Winery’s icewine was the only Canadian wine to finish in the top 10.

“Winning the number one Chardonnay wine in the world is a triumph for organic growing and winemaking,” Stephen Cipes, the winery founder and proprietor, said in a statement. “It recognizes being in harmony with nature, and the Okanagan Valley’s truly ideal pristine growing conditions, which have been bringing pride to all Canadians for the last 25 years.”

The award-winning icewine, which retails at $148 per bottle, has “notes of honey, apricot, and poached pears,” according to the winery. The winery recommends serving it “chilled by itself or with fresh fruit, drizzled over ice cream or in a nice icewine martini.”

Second place in the competition went to a wine from Spain, third place to a South African wine and fourth place to an Austrian wine.

Four B.C. wines and two Ontario wines won silver medals.

