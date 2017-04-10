Executives wary about Trump

A survey of Canadian executives suggests they are ambivalent about U.S. President Donald Trump even as they see much that is positive for their businesses. The poll of 156 CEOs was conducted by telephone on behalf of KPMG and published in the Globe & Mail’s Report on Business.

Seven out of 10 respondents said they expected their businesses to benefit at least somewhat from the new administration in the United States. Many pointed to lower corporate taxes, less regulation and approval of Canadian resources as positive elements. However, few have confidence in the handling of trade and immigration.

Some U.S. policies may benefit Canadian businesses. © CBC

Concern about free trade

Of particular concern is the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement f(NAFTA) which Trump has promised to revisit. Much of Canada’s prosperity depends on trade with the U.S. In the early days of his presidency, Trump said the deal with Canada needed tweaking, but more recent indications are that bigger changes are to come.

Most respondents agreed NAFTA could be improved in a way that would benefit Canada, but fewer think the result of the talks will be advantageous to Canada. Half think this is “reason to redouble Canada’s efforts to reach out to Asia-Pacific markets.” Half think efforts should focus on maintaining or improving trade with the U.S.

Most oppose Trump’s actions on refugees and think there is an opportunity there to lure skilled talent to Canada.