Motorists asked to report worst roads

This is a time of year when an extra amount of potholes open up in roads across Canada, driving motorists to distraction. Heavy vehicles clearing snow can damage road surfaces in winter and in spring, the alternating cold and warm weather causes the asphalt to heave and break leaving behind holes of varying proportions.

metimes potholes fill with water making them harder to see and avoid. © Glenn Payette/CBC

These can damage vehicles or cause accidents when motorists swerve to avoid them.

In recent years, the consumer group Canadian Automobile Association has held contests for people who want to report the worst roads in their respective provinces. Besides allowing motorists to vent, the campaigns are also used to inform authorities and encourage them to make repairs.