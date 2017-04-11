Minister renews promise on air travellers’ rights

After video of a man being removed from a United Airways flight went viral, Canada’s transport minister said bumping would be dealt with in an airline passenger bill of rights he promised last November. In the case yesterday, a flight leaving Chicago was overbooked and a passenger who refused to get off was forcibly removed by security staff.

Some airlines offer passengers more compensation than do others when asking them to leave an overbooked flight. © Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Passengers ‘are entitled to certain rights,’ says minister

Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau did not comment on the specifics of the case but said “We recognize that when a passenger books a ticket, they are entitled to certain rights.” He went on to say a bill of rights will deal with overbooking and lost or damaged luggage and will likely be rolled out next year.

Government agency offers dispute resolution

Meanwhile, the government has a website which instructs air travelers on their rights and obligations. It notes that each airline has a “tariff” which sets out the terms of its contract to fly passengers and they differ from each other. Passengers are advised to read the tariff and if they have a problem to try to resolve it with the airline.

If there is no mutually acceptable solution, passengers are invited to contact the Canadian Transportation Agency which offers dispute resolution services which can progress from facilitation, mediation, and then to a “formal court-like process.”