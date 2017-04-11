n this photo taken on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 and made available Wednesday, April 5, a Syrian man holds a suffering baby victim of alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syrian city of Idlib, inside Syria, near the Reyhanli border crossing, Turkey.

n this photo taken on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 and made available Wednesday, April 5, a Syrian man holds a suffering baby victim of alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syrian city of Idlib, inside Syria, near the Reyhanli border crossing, Turkey.
Photo Credit: (IHA via AP)

Syria: a week of sorrow and outrage

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 11 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

The conflict in Syria was presented from many angles by our journalists following the chemical attack in the north of the country that killed more than 80 people, many of them children, on April 4.

Canada condemns ‘absolutely reprehensible’ chemical attack in Syria

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Friday, March 31, 2017. © Virginia Mayo

The international community must  investigate the facts surrounding this “absolutely reprehensible” chemical weapons attack in Syria Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said ont April 5.

Amnesty International calls for UN action on Syrian gas attacks

© EPA

Russia must stop blocking United Nations action against chemical attacks in Syria, says Amnesty International.

Gas attacks in Syria called ‘the new normal’

© IHA via AP

There has been an increasing number of gas attacks in Syria and the world must stop what has become ‘a new normal,’ according to a coalition of humanitarian groups.

Canada supports U.S. air strike on Syria

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. © Handout . / Reuters

On April 7, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “Canada fully supports the United States’ limited and focused action to degrade the Assad regime’s ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against innocent civilians, including many children”.

Canada informed about U.S. missile strike in Syria in advance

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question on the situation in Syria during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question on the situation in Syria during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 7, 2017. © PC/Justin Tang

U.S. defence officials briefed Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in advance of Thursday’s American cruise missile attack targeting a Syrian air force base, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on April 7.

Chemical attack in Syria upends prospects of Russia-U.S. detente

A Syrian child receives treatment at a small hospital in the town of Maaret al-Noman following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a nearby rebel-held town in Syrias northwestern Idlib province, on April 4, 2017.
A Syrian child receives treatment at a small hospital in the town of Maaret al-Noman following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a nearby rebel-held town in Syrias northwestern Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. © MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR

U.S. cruise missile attacks against Syrian military targets believed to have been behind a deadly chemical weapons attack in northern Syria mark a new and unpredictable phase in the six-year-old war, says Canadian expert Kyle Matthews.

What’s next for Syria?

© CBC

A week after the chemical attack in northern Syria, the U.S., Canada and other western countries are saying the war in Syria cannot be resolved with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as leader.

