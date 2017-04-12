The last gas station…going, going…

The major west coast port city of Vancouver, is a busy, a bustling, high-rise, urban and commercial centre. But the centre of that centre is soon to be without any place for motorists to fill their gas tanks.

No gas stations (soon) on the *peninsula* and currently only three options elsewhere in downtown and west side Vancouver © CBC

The last station on “the peninsula” is now listed on an international real estate site. Indeed several stations in Vancouver have disappeared recently. It’s part of a growing trend across North America, as stations are slowly closing year after year.

The main reason is that the land has become vastly more valuable than the gas station operation. Indeed in Vancouver’s case where there is a zoning height of 91 metres (300ft) for the area, a giant condo or other multistory office building represents an astronomically greater profit margin than a low-rise gasoline sales operation.

This last downtown-peninsula station had it’s land alone valued at $36 million last year by B.C. Assessment.

If, and undoubtedly when, a sale takes place, Vancouver will become the first major Canadian city without a gas station in its downtown core.

But gas stations across Canada (and the US) are slowly disappearing.

A neighbourhood Supertest station in Toronto, circa 1965. The *service station* with gas pumps and vehicle mechanics, is already rare, and fading in favour of multi-pump gas-bar retailers, They’re now dwindling as well. (Supertest was an “all Canadian company” which operated from 1923-1973) © Alexandra Studio-CIty of Toronto Archives 1075/574- Wikimedia

In 2015 there were 11.916 retail operations across Canada. This compares to 12.710 in 2010, and 20,000 in 1989.

The Toronto site of the former neighbourhood Supertest gas/service station, now modern condos. Gas station real-estate is more valuable than the operation itself. © Google streetview

As mentioned, the value of the property in city centres makes the gas station a target for sale and redevelopment.

However other factors are also at play. These include improvements in fuel efficiency meaning a very slow increase in net fuel sales, approximately 40 million litres in 2011, and 42 million in 2015, and a slow increase in electric car use. The latter is expected to increase as technology creates longer ranges and faster recharging times for “EV’s”.

