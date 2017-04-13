In February, this man who said he was originally from Sudan, crossed with his family into Quebec under the eyes of a US border guard. He only has to cross a shallow ditch to enter Canada at this unguarded road. Aid agencies say most asylum seekers end up in Toronto.

In February, this man who said he was originally from Sudan, crossed with his family into Quebec under the eyes of a US border guard. He only has to cross a shallow ditch to enter Canada at this unguarded road. Aid agencies say most asylum seekers end up in Toronto.
Photo Credit: Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Canadians are welcoming…but getting nervous

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 13 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Canadians concerned about illegal border crossings, security

Shortly after Donald Trump was officially named as President of the United States, some of those living illegally in the US and /or awaiting word on their refugee claims began to worry about their situation in that country.

Over 1,000 illegal entries in January/February

A slow trickle of people began crossing unguarded areas of the Canada-US border, and once in Canada, claimed asylum.

A new public opinion poll this month by the Angus Reid Institute seems to confirm a similar but slightly different poll taken last month by Ipsos/Reuters: Canadians are becoming concerned about the situation.

Grey=Agree, Red=Disagree © Angus Reid Institute April 10, 2017

Questions Graph 1

  • 1= It’s not fair that people can cross into Canada illegally and apply for refugee status here.
  • 2= Many of these people have real reason to be concerned they won’t be treated fairly under Donal Trump’s policies
  • 3= Canada should be an example for the world when it comes to generosity toward refugees.
  • 4= Canada should follow Donald Trump’s lead and also ban refugees from certain Muslim-majority countries

Safe Third Country

Canada has a “safe third country” agreement with the U.S.  This requires refugees make their asylum claim in the first safe country they reach. This means that refugee claimants arriving in Canada from the U.S at a recognized border crossing will be turned back, and vice versa.

However if they manage to arrive in Canada elsewhere, the country is obliged to accept their claim and analyse it.

In the first two months of this year alone, well over 1,000 people have crossed illegally into Canada, almost half of the total for all of 2016. Many of the asylum claimants are of African, or middle-Eastern origin.

This 24-year-old Ghanaian will lose his fingers from frostbite after crossing from the US where he had been living since 2015, and walked into Manitoba on Christmas eve in bitter cold. Many Canadians think the number of illegal crossings will increase with the warmer weather. © Austin Grabish/CBC

 

The latest poll shows that half of the Canadians asked feel there’s a significant or great potential for security threats from the migrants.

The other half feel the risk is minor to none at all.

While Canada has been generally seen as a welcoming country, in a related question, 37 percent said the country shoule be more concerned about the security risk than concern for trying to help them (24%).  Confirming other statistics,  38 percent felt this issue of illegal border crossing was dividing the country.

© Angus Reid Institute, Apr 10, 2017

Although the migrants crossings have increased during what are seen as cold and potentially dangerous months, the federal government has been playing down the risk of a significant increase in illegal migration as the weather warms.

The poll found that 53 percent of Canadians think the warmer weather will bring an substantial increase, or even a flood of illegal entries claiming asylum. Some 25 percent said the numbers would increase slightly with warmer weather while 17 % thought it wouldn’t change much. Only five percent thought asylum claimants would decrease.

As to whether they think the asylum seekers are genuine refugees fleeing crisis or persecution a slightly larger percentage still agrees with that perception.

Feb 2017:Illegal border entrants walk near Emerson, Manitoba. after crossing the Canada-U.S. border © Jill Coubrough/CBC

Some 40 percent of respondents think slightly more than half are genuine refugees, while 36 percent think slightly less than half are genuine refugees as opposed to economic migrants. Some 23 percent of Canadians think about half the border crossers are legitimate refugees, while half are seeking better economic opportunities.

And while there is still a majority who see Canada as a welcoming country for immigrants and refugees,  a clear majority say it’s not fair that the illegal border crossers can “jump the queue “ so-to-speak and claim refugee status.

Although the federal Liberal government has downplayed the situation, those currently vying for leadership of the opposition Conservative Party, are saying it is indeed a serious situation and they would employ a variety of new measures to counteract illegal crossings including even calling out the army to patrol the border.

Additional information- Sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyNew assessment of the population health/status of thousands of species in CanadaPolitics, SocietyImprove whistleblower protection, urges groupImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyCanadians are welcoming…but getting nervousEnvironment, Science and TechnologyPermafrost thawing faster than previously thought: studyImmigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, SocietySupreme Court refuses honour killing appealLifestyle, Society, SportsUncertainty over Schwarzenegger’s appearance at Quebec strongman festivalIndigenous, SocietyIndigenous rights movement wins awardEducation, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietySudden death of world-renowned AIDS/HIV researcherInternational, SocietyUNICEF sounds alarm over Boko Haram’s use of child suicide bombersEnvironment, International, Science and Technology, Work & LabourNorthern climate farm fields: an unexpected source of greenhouse gas.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le projet de loi sur la marijuana assorti de peines sévères pour les contrevenantsLes États-Unis utilisent leur plus puissante bombe non nucléaire en AfghanistanAide humanitaire : le Canada moins généreux sous Trudeau que sous HarperLes chiens dangereux devront dorénavant être signalésLa fabrication du chocolat, de la cabosse au lapinSystème de paye Phénix : demande de recours collectifL’attaque chimique est une fabrication à 100 %, dit AssadCongé de Pâques : ouvert ou fermé?La Cour suprême refuse d’entendre l’appel d’Hamed ShafiaL'ONU vote la fin de la mission des Casques bleus à Haïti
China says military force in Korean Peninsula unacceptable as U.S. warships nearOnline gamers threatened by Japanese company over sharing videos onlineBank of Canada's unusual optimism tempered by gloomy warnings: Don PittisLegalizing pot: What to watch for in today's long-awaited billBroadway prospects grow dimmer for Garth Drabinsky's Sousatzka'It was a strange smell': Survivor describes horror of Syrian chemical attackOrganized crime has infiltrated the medical marijuana market, police warnNational flour recall widened to include other brands, flour productsWith the land they sit on valued in the millions, are downtown gas stations on the way out?Tattoo and yoga jokes out of the way, Malala Yousafzai asks Trudeau to lead