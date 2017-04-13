Indigenous rights movement wins award

Canada’s indigenous rights movement has received Amnesty International’s highest award of Ambassador of Conscience and will share it with activist performer Alicia Keys.

In announcing the award, the human rights organization noted that “despite living in one of the world’s wealthiest countries, Indigenous women, men and children are consistently among the most marginalized members of society in Canada. Now, after decades of public silence and apathy, a vibrant and diverse movement of Indigenous activists has captured the public attention.”

Protesters with the indigenous Idle No More movement blocked an intersection in London, Ontario on March 21, 2013. © Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

Recipient hopes for international attention

Six individuals were named to represent the movement including leaders and activists who have led legal equality rights battles, defended land rights and inspired people to take action.

One of those named said she hoped the award would help focus global attention on the injustices still prevalent in Canada.

Singer Alicia Keyes was honoured for interweaving her activism with her art. © Matt Sayles/AP Photo

More than a ‘Queen of R& B’

Singer Keyes was chosen for extensive philanthropic work including the founding of a non-profit for those affected by HIV in Arica and India and the We Are Here Movement which assists grassroots organizations fighting against AIDS.