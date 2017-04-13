Uncertainty over Schwarzenegger’s appearance at Quebec strongman festival

Will he be back? Will the Terminator show up in a small Quebec town that’s been attracting some of the strongest men on Earth for the last 12 years?

Organizers of a strongman competition in Warwick, Quebec, about 150 kilometres east of Montreal certainly hope so.

After all Arnold Schwarzenegger’s name is plastered all over the Festival hommes forts, which runs in Warwick on July 6-9.

But Nathalie Beauchesne, an administrative assistant to festival organizers, brothers Jean and Yan Boissonneault, said Schwarzenegger hasn’t confirmed yet whether he plans to attend the event.

If he attends, Schwarzenegger, who is 69, will be giving a speech, not competing.

The event is part of the Arnold Pro Strongman World Series, a professional league pitting the Earth’s best strongmen against each other for the world championship.

Twelve athletes from around the world are expected to compete in Warwick. Local names include Jean-François Caron, Simon Boudreau, Maxime Boudreault and Vincent Lapointe. The festival is expected to attract over 20,000 spectators, Beauchesne said.

Participation at the Warwick festival gives athletes a chance to qualify for the Arnold Pro Strongman World Championship at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

Schwarzenegger, a former Mr. Universe and seven-time Mr. Olympia, went on to star in blockbuster films like the Terminator series, True Lies, Commando and other action-based series before turning his eyes to politics. He served as the governor of California between 2003 and 2011.

With files from The Canadian Press