What better than a moose to promote 150 years of Canadian films.

What better than a moose to promote 150 years of Canadian films.
Photo Credit: National Canada Film Day 150

World’s largest film festival features Canadian talent

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 18 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

In celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, there will be 1,700 events tomorrow including the screening of Canadian films and other activities across the country. National Canadian Film Day 150 is billed as the world’s largest one-day film festival.

“It’s a very exciting event,” says Sophie Nélisse, an17-year old actress who starred in the film The Book Thief and has won a Genie award for her performance in the Quebec film Monsieur Lazhar.

Listen
Award-winning teen actress Sophie Nélisse promotes this showcase for Canadian talent.
Award-winning teen actress Sophie Nélisse promotes this showcase for Canadian talent. ©  National Canadian Film Day 150

‘We have so much talent here’

“It was a really important day to celebrate because we have so much talent here and we just wanted to get to show them off a bit more because people tend to watch a lot of American movies and the movies that are more publicized. We don’t have that reach as Quebec talent and Canadian talent,” says Nélisse.

“We just wanted to have our special day to get people to go see our movies because they are really good.”

A diverse menu offered

The films will be screened in theatres, schools, public places, broadcast stations and online platforms. Over 150 will be in French, one of Canada’s official languages. Over 160 will represent indigenous themes or are made by indigenous artists. Of the events, 85 will welcome new Canadians.

There have been some international partnerships including one with Kazakhstan. The project was sponsored by the Canadian government and a host of other entities connected to the world of film.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Environment, Science and TechnologyLack of ice causing Gulf of St Lawrence seals to moveEconomy, Health, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyAirline overbooking leading to seat bumping can sure ruin a lot of well-planned trips, among other thingsHistory, Military, SocietyPrime minister’s wife to sponsor Arctic patrol shipEducation, Health, History, International, Lifestyle, Military, Politics, SocietyChildren of war; happier in conflict than in peace?International, SocietyPrince Charles set to visit Canada to deliver birthday greetings in personArts and EntertainmentWorld’s largest film festival features Canadian talentHealth, Lifestyle, Society, Sports, Work & LabourHockey, concussions, psychiatric disordersEconomy, International, Society, Work & LabourIMF projection of Canadian economic growth lower than Ottawa'sHealth, Science and Technology‘Alarming’ number of Canadian children have bowel diseaseInternational, MilitaryCanadian air crew head to northern Iraq

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Donald Trump s'en prend aux producteurs de lait canadiensEncore des faux rabais à La BaieDe nouveaux visages au prochain débat du NPD?Des cours de français non reconnus par Québec, des étudiants internationaux mécontentsPermis d’arnaquer?Trop-perçu d'Hydro-Québec : une coalition dépose une mise en demeureLe coûteux problème de l'agrile du frêne à MontréalLévis abandonne le SRBUn homme accusé d'avoir menacé Alexandre Bissonnette et sa familleLe meurtrier de Facebook est retrouvé sans vie
Theresa May seeks early election in U.K.Why we should be thanking Burger King for hijacking our smart home devices'We see an opportunity': Moncton making a big push to lure workers from the U.S.Next forecast by the man who predicted Trump's win? ImpeachmentFreedom Mobile says sorry for selling an iPhone made with knock-off partsTrudeau sends more ministers to U.S. amid NAFTA and border tax worriesHow an oilsands facility became a makeshift hospital during the wildfireCampus clash: Students battle over what constitutes free speechWhat governments could do to cool house prices in Toronto area'We are with you 100%': Pence seeks to reassure Japan in face of North Korea threat