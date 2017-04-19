Iceberg viewing in Ferryland, on Newfoundland's Southern Shore brought traffic on the highway to a halt as people stopped to take in the spectacle.
Photo Credit: CBC / Jo-d Martin/Facebook

Iceberg season spectacular in Newfoundland

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 19 April, 2017

Icebergs are a growing tourist attraction in Newfoundland and this year the season is beginning with some amazing sights.

The Ferryland iceberg measures about 46 metres in height, according to Don Costello. Here a helicopter provides a context for the scene. © Alyssa Delaney

Generally from the month of April to early June, large chunks of ice can be viewed as they float by the east-coast of the Atlantic province.

Over this past Easter weekend the highway was lined with parked cars as people flocked to the shore near Ferryland, on the Avalon Peninsula, to photograph and take in the massive structure lodged not far offshore.

“Good Friday it was pretty busy but Sunday it was really blocked out there too,” local resident Don Costello told CBC’s St. John’s Morning Show yesterday.

“It’s not moving out of there unless this winds stay up for another while, because [the iceberg’s] right in on the shallow ground,” he said.

Iceberg boat tours are a popular excursion but for some visitors to Ferryland, the season opening will be too late, according to Costello.

“I met a couple of people and they were looking for somewhere to get a bowl of soup or a sandwich or something, and there’s only two places here … and they don’t open until the 24th of May.”

Fortunately it’s just about an hour outside the capital city, St. John’s.

With files from CBC St. John’s

