Toronto police ask the public about squad car design

Police in Canada’s largest city are asking for public input on the new design for squad cars. The Toronto Police Services Boardhad chosen a dark grey design in November 2016 but people complained it wasn’t visible enough or looked more like a military vehicle.

Some people found the first design too dark and too military-looking. © Toronto Police Services/CBC

So the board has set up an online survey so people can have their say. There are 14 multiple-choice questions about the characteristics people think would be important. There are other questions about the base colour, other colours and the style of the motto’s lettering.

The survey results will be presented in May and a decision will be made on the new look of more than 700 police cars.