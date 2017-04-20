Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said the new measures are aimed at curbing increases in rents and housing prices that are rising 'faster than people's paycheques.'

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said the new measures are aimed at curbing increases in rents and housing prices that are rising 'faster than people's paycheques.'
Photo Credit: Linda Ward/CBC

Ontario to tax foreign home buyers, expand rent control

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 20 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The provincial government in Ontario is introducing new measures in a desperate attempt to cool down the red-hot housing market in the greater Toronto area by taxing foreign buyers and expanding rent controls in the province.

The government’s 16-point plan unveiled by Premier Kathleen Wynne, Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Housing Minister Chris Ballard on Thursday morning includes a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers who don’t live in Canada.

The Non-Resident Speculation Tax will apply in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area, stretching from the Niagara region to Peterborough.

“The non-resident speculation tax has nothing to do with new Canadians and people who want to make Ontario their home,” Wynne said during the announcement at Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood. “With this tax, we are targeting people who aren’t looking for a place to raise a family — they’re looking only for a quick profit or a safe place to park their money.”

After two consecutive years of double-digit gains, average house prices in the Toronto region reached $916,567 in March 2017, up 33.2 per cent from a year earlier, the provincial government said.

“When young people can’t afford their own apartment or can’t imagine ever owning their own home, we know we have a problem,” Wynne said. “And when the rising cost of housing is making more and more people insecure about their future, and about their quality of life in Ontario, we know we have to act.”

The province will also expand rent control to all private rental units, including those built after 1991. The government wants to ensure rents can only rise at the rate posted in the annual provincial rent increase guideline. The increase is capped at a maximum of 2.5 per cent.

The government will introduce legislation that would, if passed, include measures such as developing a standard lease with explanatory information available in multiple languages, tightening provisions for “landlord’s own use” evictions, and ensuring that tenants are adequately compensated if asked to vacate under this rule.

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC News

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsWar of words between North Korea and U.S. escalatesPolitics, Society, Work & LabourGovernment to test for hiring bias based on nameEnvironment, SocietyCanadians invited to bury their underwear to learn about soilAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyFor "Earth Day" (Apr 22) think about beesEconomy, SocietyOntario to tax foreign home buyers, expand rent controlAnimals, Environment, Politics, Science and TechnologyCPAWS- Charity group sues government over caribouEconomy, SocietyWestJet to launch a new no-frills carrierInternational, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadians too will march for scienceEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, Work & LabourAmerica First! Alberta First?Arts and Entertainment, Education, History, Indigenous, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, SportsIndigenous Games in Toronto in July

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Attentat à Paris à trois jours de l'élection présidentielleL'opposition veut scruter 74 baux signés par la Société québécoise des infrastructuresBois, lait, énergie : Trump multiplie les critiques sur l'ALENACinq questions pour comprendre la montée de lait de TrumpLabeaume sonne le glas du SRB« On ne s’aime pas » - Nathan BeaulieuLes inondations forcent Rigaud à décréter l'état d'urgence L'Australie imposera un test de valeurs aux immigrantsAmir Khadir se défend d'avoir diffamé un entrepreneurDes milliers de militants pour la marijuana devant le parlement du Canada
Russian think-tank drew up plan to sway 2016 election, U.S. officials sayEnvironmental group sues Catherine McKenna for failing to report on efforts to save caribou habitatHow to prevent your dream vacation from becoming a nightmareTrump's solution to 'unfair' American dairy woes: blame Canada'Something is clearly wrong': Poll suggests older Canadians want government to protect savings1,300 Canadians have died with medical assistance since legalization—here's one man's storyWith marijuana legalization looming, 420 is different this yearU.K. PM takes flak from opponents after saying she won't do TV debatesOntario to impose foreign buyers tax, expand rent controlDid the Bank of Canada give Sir John A. a $10 haircut?