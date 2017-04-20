War of words between North Korea and U.S. escalates

The war of words between North Korea and the United States continues to escalate as Pyongyang warned Thursday that it is ready to launch a “super-mighty preemptive strike” against the continental U.S., as well as South Korean and American forces on the divided peninsula.

The blustery statement in the mouthpiece of Pyongyang’s ruling Workers’ Party came after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States was looking at ways to bring pressure to bear on North Korea over its nuclear program.

Vice-President Mike Pence warned earlier that the era of U.S. “strategic patience” with the North is over.

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a hard line with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has rebuffed admonitions from sole major ally China and proceeded with nuclear and missile programs in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, did not mince its words.

“In the case of our super-mighty preemptive strike being launched, it will completely and immediately wipe out not only U.S. imperialists’ invasion forces in South Korea and its surrounding areas but the U.S. mainland and reduce them to ashes,” it said.

To find out more about what’s driving the U.S. and North Korean policy in the region, RCI reached out to Marius Grinius, Canada’s former ambassador to both South and North Korea and a Fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

(click to listen to the full interview with Marius Grinius)

