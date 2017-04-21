Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Photo Credit: PC / Sean Kilpatrick

Canada targets Syrian leadership with links to chemical weapons

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 21 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A week after Ottawa announced sanctions against 27 high-ranking officials in the Assad regime, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland expanded the sanctions Thursday by listing additional individuals and entities.

The amended list under Canada’s Special Economic Measures (Syria) Regulations now includes 17 high-ranking individuals in the administration of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and five entities linked to the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Adding the new names to the sanctions list is part of additional international pressure on the Assad regime to immediately stop the “repeated and heinous attacks against its own people,” the government said.

“Canada is working with its allies to put an end to the war in Syria and to hold those responsible to account,” Freeland said in a statement. “Today’s announcement of additional sanctions against key officials in the Syrian regime sends a strong, unified message to the Assad regime that their war crimes will not be tolerated and that they will be held accountable for their actions.”

The government of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rallied the international community to push for greater accountability and protection for civilians in Syria. In December 2016, Canada spearheaded a UN General Assembly resolution calling on member states to take urgent action to alleviate the “horrific humanitarian situation” unfolding in Syria, which garnered the support of 122 countries.

Canada is also a leading contributor to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons–United Nations Joint Investigative Mechanism, which investigates the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Canada announced its first sanctions against the Assad regime in May 2011 under the Special Economic Measures (Syria) Regulations.

Between May 2011 and November 2012, Ottawa gradually ramped up its sanctions against the Assad regime with ever expanding list of banned activities that now prohibit virtually any trade with Syria.

In addition to the restrictions on dealings with designated persons, the Regulations prohibit:
  • The import of goods, excluding food for human consumption, from Syria;
  • The provision or acquisition of financial services to, from or for the for the benefit of or on the direction or order of Syria or any person in Syria;
  • New investments in Syria;
  • The export to Syria of goods, including technical data, used for monitoring telecommunications;
  • The export of luxury goods to Syria;
  • The exports of goods listed in Schedule 2 of the Regulations, including any technical data related to such goods.
FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsCanada targets Syrian leadership with links to chemical weaponsInternational, PoliticsCanada condemns Paris attackAnimals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyWWF study finds gaping holes in ability to respond to Arctic ship fuel spillsInternational, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologyRussian military aircraft to fly over Canada “observing”International, PoliticsWar of words between North Korea and U.S. escalatesPolitics, Society, Work & LabourGovernment to test for hiring bias based on nameEnvironment, SocietyCanadians invited to bury their underwear to learn about soilAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyFor "Earth Day" (Apr 22) think about beesEconomy, SocietyOntario to tax foreign home buyers, expand rent controlAnimals, Environment, Politics, Science and TechnologyCPAWS- Charity group sues government over caribou

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
De nombreux appels à la haine sur la page Facebook de Bernard « Rambo » GauthierProstitution juvénile : plus de 100 arrestations en banlieue de TorontoUn Québécois soupçonné de terrorisme dans la ligne de mire du FBILe spectre du terrorisme revient hanter la présidentielleAttentat à Paris : l'assaillant connu, une piste belge à explorerLa harde de caribous de Val-d'Or relocalisée au Zoo de St-FélicienL'escouade régionale mixte antiproxénétisme voit le jourClaude Julien passe son messageL’acteur Paul Hébert est mortPrésidentielle française : six scénarios pour un premier tour
No relief in sight for parts of Quebec hit by floodPolice had Champs-Elysees gunman in their graspHundreds of Syrian refugees apply to fix Westernized versions of their Arabic namesCan Trudeau talk Trump out of trade fight? Maybe he won't have toBill O'Reilly wasn't fired because of what he did — he was fired because it got out: Neil MacdonaldHarsh words from trade tribunal on federal government procurement practicesAre Canadians ready for no-frills flying?Using the ISIS 'brand' to attract recruits in Sinai'Appalling': Woman bumped from Air Canada flight misses $10,000 Galapagos cruiseEx-nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer, facing 8 murder charges, back in court