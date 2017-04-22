Yukon Seasons: Moose antlers and skull, 44x47x24in, 2000-2003

Yukon Seasons: Moose antlers and skull, 44x47x24in, 2000-2003
Photo Credit: Shane Wilson

Shane Wilson- Unique artist in a unique medium, moose antler and horn.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 22 April, 2017 , 4 Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Shane Wilson is a rare artist. Fascinated by the idea of carving at a young age, he has developed an art form that is almost unique to him alone.

Now an extremely accomplished sculptor, he works in the highly unusual medium of moose antlers, and horns from other animals.

Listen
Canadian artist-sculptor- Shane Wilson
Canadian artist-sculptor- Shane Wilson

As he points out, antler is a different material than horn, and requires a delicate touch. He says that with the development of more sophisticated power tools, such as the types of drills and polishers used by dentists, that the ability to carve moose antler has been made easier.  This is especially so with the fine, intricate shapes and details he creates.

One must also realize that moose antlers are large, very large, heavy and awkward to manipulate,  usually with a span of nearly two metres.

He often works on commission as was the case for Yukon seasons which was commissioned by Adriano Bigotta, 1999. The piece is currently installed in the  Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse, Yukon

He says of this piece “ The theme of this moose antler and skull set is the four seasons of the Yukon. Winter and Spring are represented by a variety of sharply angled patterns on the left antler – snowflakes, ice fog, stars and the break-up of river ice and features an Alaska-Yukon moose , Yukon wolf and Sandhill crane.  Summer and Fall are represented on the right antler by the swirling, curvaceous patterns of the sun, mountains, bushes and waterfalls and features three Grizzly bears, one fishing for Chinook salmon. The skull combines angled and curved patterns from all four seasons and features the Northern raven,Yukon’s official bird for all seasons.”

As an interesting aside, this particular piece has had an exciting history, having been stolen, recovered, survived a fire, and repaired after some accidents.

Shane Wilson’s beautiful and intricately carved moose antlers called Borealis And Oreithyia
Shane Wilson’s beautiful and intricately carved moose antlers called Borealis And Oreithyia © Shane Wilson

Because antler sets are each unique, like fingerprints in a way, an antler set may give him inspiration as to what and how to create within them. His own designs tend to be more, not abstract, perhaps allegoric would be more suited.

In Borealis and Oreiithyia, names inspired by Greek Gods of the north and mountain winds, he says, “The carved curves and swirls which flow between these mated antlers represent the phenomenal Yukon skies filled with the Aurora Borealis. I have many fond memories of laying on the ground gazing up at the multicoloured vortexes swirl, wrap, curl and whip across the night sky, periodically extending fingers of light straight down towards me, so close I imagined that by reaching up I could touch them with my own. The angled elements speak of powerful wind and mountainous height, while a smaller angled arrow on the left burr could be an abstract compass needle, pointing north.”

While his work with antlers is certainly striking, he also works with other animal horns such as Dall rams, and muskox.

Shane Wilson -*self portrait* Musk oxen horns, bronze wolf skull, 14x23x11in, 2008-2009
Shane Wilson -*self portrait* Musk oxen horns, bronze wolf skull, 14x23x11in, 2008-2009

His fascinating work has been featured recently in the prestigious Canada arts magazine, Arabella, as a Canadian artist to collect.

Shane Wilson website

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

4 comments on “Shane Wilson- Unique artist in a unique medium, moose antler and horn.
  1. VingThor says:
    20 February 2016 at 20 h 50 min

    Hi , I love the artwork you do. I want to enquire about your pricing on something similar to the top photo on your page , but instead of Yukon Seasons , I would like something with bears , white-tail deer & possibly other game on a rack like that. Thank You , Ving.

    Reply
  2. Peter Ashcroft says:
    7 February 2016 at 2 h 11 min

    Are these antlers and horns annual cast-offs from moose, or only acquired after their death?

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and EntertainmentShane Wilson- Unique artist in a unique medium, moose antler and horn.International, Military, PoliticsCanada wants a bigger share of India’s defence procurement marketIndigenous, Politics, SocietyFormer cabinet minister violated ethics lawEconomy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, SocietyCanadian province of Quebec puts Arctic on international agendaPolice arrest over 100 men in child prostitution stingHealth, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, Work & LabourEmployers anxious about marijuana in the workplaceInternational, PoliticsCanada targets Syrian leadership with links to chemical weaponsInternational, PoliticsCanada condemns Paris attackAnimals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyWWF study finds gaping holes in ability to respond to Arctic ship fuel spillsInternational, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologyRussian military aircraft to fly over Canada “observing”

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Une île de plastique dans l'ArctiqueDes avions canadiens interceptent deux bombardiers russes dans le NordLes femmes n'ont pas des salaires inférieurs aux hommes par choix500 villes marcheront pour la scienceUne deuxième cause de meurtre tombe au Québec en raison de l'arrêt JordanUn bambin de 20 mois retrouvé mort près d’une église en AlbertaUn mort et des blessés dans un accident d’autocar en Colombie-BritanniqueLes plus vieux chat et chien du Québec récompensés Des « travailleurs de rang » pour les agriculteursOttawa reporte la réduction des émissions de méthane
Babies of ISIS languish in limbo, prisonCanadian scientists stung by funding cuts have their own reasons to march this weekendWhy Trump is racing against the clock on NAFTA: The Mexican electionAngry and tired French voters set to flirt with outsiders for top job: Nahlah AyedVolkswagen emissions scandal settlement approved by courts in Ontario, QuebecCanada could be called on for troops in event of war with North KoreaGirl who lost mother to cancer shaves cherished locks as brother battles same diseaseWhat will it take for the market to correct? Your questions on Canada's roaring real estate marketOcean 'conveyor belt' brings billions of plastic particles into Arctic watersThis Toronto bakery was selling unicorn lattes long before Starbucks