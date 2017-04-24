Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne introduced a series of new policies last week aimed at curbing high rents and home prices, but even with our most advanced modelling no one can be sure of the real-world impact

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne introduced a series of new policies last week aimed at curbing high rents and home prices.
Photo Credit: Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Ontario tries to cool superheated housing costs: Toronto and region

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 24 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

In the face of skyrocketing housing and rental costs, the Ontario government has followed the lead of the west coast city of Vancouver.

In the face of many claims that foreign investors are artificially inflating housing prices, Ontario has put a 15 percent additional tax on foreign buyers.

It’s called the “non-resident speculation tax” and applies to non-Canadian citizens, non-permanent residents and non-Canadian corporations buying residential properties containing one to six units in the Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH).

Because the skyrocketing Toronto prices for rents and homes have begun to spill over into a large neighbouring area all around southern Ontario, the plan affects the vast region now known as the Greater Golden Horseshoe. © Govt Ontario

The plan includes 16 measures to try to make house purchases more affordable and cool rental increases.

One of the measures included new rental increase limitations which had been applied previously to units built before 1991.

Reaction has been mixed with one developer saying with rent controls he will stop several apartment projects he had planned.

In making the announcement, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said her government will now wait to see the affect of the measures and take more action if necessary.

Home prices in Toronto have jumped 33 percent in the last twelve months, so that the average price of a house is not around one million dollars.

Toronto’s superheated housing market has already pushed up prices in surrounding areas. Some think the new measures to cool speculation will simply push speculators elswhere in the province and Canada © Canadian Press

Quick Facts

-After two consecutive years of double-digit gains, average house prices in the Toronto region reached $916,567 in March 2017, up 33.2 per cent from a year earlier.

-RBC Economics recently highlighted that housing affordability in the Toronto area for the fourth quarter of 2016 was at its second-worst level on record since the mid-1980s.

-According to Urbanation, the average rent per square foot for new leases in the Greater Toronto Area condo market rose 11 per cent in the last quarter of 2016 compared to a year earlier, the fastest pace of growth since at least 2011.

-Ontario’s average vacancy rate dropped to 2.1 per cent in the fall of 2016, from 2.4 per cent in 2015, the lowest vacancy rate since October 2003; in Toronto, the vacancy rate was 1.3 per cent, the lowest in 12 years.

additional information- sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, SocietyCanada admits record number of refugees in 2016Politics, SocietyCanada commemorates 102 anniversary of 1915 Armenian genocideEconomy, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyOntario tries to cool superheated housing costs: Toronto and regionEconomy, SocietyPilot project will test guaranteed minimum incomeAnimals, Economy, Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyThe Antarctic too is under stress and threatSocietyCar rentals companies to pay $1.25-million-dollar penaltyHealth, International, SocietyA call for action after clothing factory disasterHealth, Immigration & Refuge, International, Science and Technology, SocietyGender bias for births among Indian immigrantsThe LINK Online Apr. 23, 2017Arts and EntertainmentShane Wilson- Unique artist in a unique medium, moose antler and horn.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les États-Unis veulent imposer une taxe de 20 % en moyenne sur le bois d'oeuvreLe mont Royal au patrimoine mondial de l'UNESCO? 30 000 fois ouiRevenu minimum garanti : l'Ontario lance un projet piloteLes cyclistes montréalais se mobilisent contre la fermeture temporaire du circuit Gilles-VilleneuveL'inspecteur général décrit le far west du remorquage à MontréalLe nouvel échangeur Turcot complété à plus de 40 %17 finalistes, dont 3 Québécois, pour devenir astronaute canadienMacron accumule les appuis, Le Pen quitte temporairement la direction du FNCorée du Nord : Trump réclame des sanctions plus fortes et convoque les sénateursLe secrétaire américain à la Défense en Afghanistan pour évaluer ses options
Trump signals Mexico wall funding may wait several months for more pressing concernsState Department-run blog promoted Trump's Mar-a-Lago resortU.S. imposes preliminary duties up to 24% on 'subsidized' Canadian softwood lumberArctic climate warming higher and faster than expected'I am sad that I'm not on television anymore': Bill O'Reilly breaks silence on Fox News exitTrudeau says his dad went to bat for son Michel when he was charged with pot possessionCanada pursues possible trade deal with China as softwood lumber dispute with U.S. heats upScientists invent more accurate way to measure oilsands pollutionCar rental companies agree to pay $1.25M penalty for advertising impossible discountsHow grief can lead to joy: Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg explains Option B