The Antarctic too is under stress and threat

We are hearing more and more about stress, and threats to the Arctic, but not so much about Antarctica.

Most people would tend to think because the Antarctic is so distant and cold, that it’s a pristine environment and relatively safe from problems elsewhere, but that’s not the case.

A new report seeks to raise awareness about the many threats, both current and looming, that face this southern polar region.

Peter Stoett (PhD) is a co-author of the study. He is a professor of International Relations, Department of Political Science, and Director of the Loyala Sustainability Research Centre, Concordia University, Montreal

Peter Stoett, (PhD) professor Concordia University, Montreal and co-author of an international stratetic plan for biodiversity in the Antarctic © supplied

The Antarctic tends to be left out of many of the world’s discussions about environment and biodiversity. The new report seeks to change that.

“What we do here, has an impact there” Peter Stoett

The international study involved researchers from Canada, Australia, Monaco, Norway, the U.S.A., the U.K., New Zealand, and Spain. It was published in the science journal PlosOne Biology under the title, “Antarctica and the strategic plan for biodiversity”. (HERE)

The international group focused on 20 biodiversity targets – known as the Aichi Targets – set by the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) to help assess progress in halting global biodiversity loss.

In addition to overfishing, there are other concerns such as the 2013 fire and abandonment of the Chinese factory fishing vessel Kai Xin which sank in Antarctica in 2013. © Chilean Air Force

Stoett notes that the Antarctic doesn’t fall under the CBD.

Their study marks the first time the Aichi targets have been applied to Antarctica and the Southern Ocean, areas that together account for around 10 per cent of the planet’s surface.

In assessing their findings, professor Stoett said the situation was “pretty grim”.

The report notes that many of the pollution issues, created elsewhere have found and are finding their way to the fragile Antarctic ecosystems, These include airborne persistent organic pollutants (POPs) to microplastics, and how they may be comprising all forms of life and possibly entering the food chain.

BioMarine’s huge Krill Fishing and Processing Factory Ship, one of many in Antarctic waters © Erwin Vermeulen / Sea Shepherd

Professor Stoett also points out that increased tourism to the area, even though mostly on ships cruising through, brings its own level of concern, from waste and grey water discharge, to ship accidents and sinkings with subsequent pollution in this extremely delicate environment where clean up is extremely difficult at best, to impossible at worst, and where effects can be severe and long lasting.

“Messing with these ecosystems can be a very foolish thing for us to be doing” Peter Stoett

Pressure on wildlife from increased tourism is also of concern. © via CBC Calgary

Overfishing and illegal fishing are also and increasing concern in an area little controlled.

Recently there has been a great increase in commercial catch of krill, due to increase in commercialization of Omega 3. Stoett says as krill are almost at the bottom of the food chain, this activity can have severe repercussions on other fish, seabirds, and whales.The report concludes that there is a perception that current management of the Antarctic constitutes a high standard for conservation management. The findings however suggest that is not the case.

Everyone escaped from the MV Explorer cruise ship which had struck submerged ice and slowly sank off Antarctica in 2007. It held 50.000 gallons of diesel, 6,300 gallons of lubricant, and 260 gallons of gasoline. With more ships coming into the area, the potential for other accidents and oil spills is growing. © Reuters

It concludes and that much more needs to be done to manage current concerns, and foresee future situations like bio-prospecting of species, and sharing of discoveries but that with action taken in the next few years, much can be done to prevent some of these concerns from becoming serious international and global problems.

additional information