Canada removes threat of deportation for sponsored partners

One of Canada’s immigration rules has had a “devastating impact” on women in abusive relationships, say advocates, and they are applauding its repeal.
According to the terms of conditional permanent residence, spouses or partners who were sponsored to come to Canada had to stay with their sponsor for a period of two years. If they did not, their status as permanent residence could be revoked and they could be deported.
Victims too afraid to seek exception
There were exceptions for cases of abuse or neglect. However, because of isolation, fear or a lack of support, some victims of abuse were unable to benefit from the exceptions. Many stayed in abusive relationships out of fear they would lose their permanent residence status.
The Canadian Council for Refugees lobbied hard to have the rule changed and it says it welcomes the repeal. However, it says it is waiting for more information on what will happen to people who were being pursued before the change.
