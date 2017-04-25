Brain diseases and disorders are said to be a leading cause of disability in Canada.

Photo Credit: CBC

Government to fund research on brain diseases, disorders

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 25 April, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Neurological conditions affect an estimated 2.3 million Canadians and the government will spend millions on brain research to try to help. Among the disorders and diseases are depression, stroke, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, autism and Parkinson’s.

Canada has the highest rate of multiple sclerosis in the world and the incidence of stroke and Alzheimer’s is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years.

New public and private money will fund 18 brain research projects.
Canada home to some ‘foremost neuroscientists’

“Canada is home to some of the world’s foremost neuroscientists and we have the potential to lead the way in brain research,” says Naomi Azrieli, board chair of the Brain Canada Foundation in a news release. Her foundation has partnered to create a granting program in neurodevelopment.

A total of $29 million from public and private sources will fund 18 new brain research projects involving over 200 researchers. The government’s contribution will be $14 million and will go to helping improve the health and quality of life for Canadians affected by brain diseases and disorders.

Scientists continue to look for new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat conditions affecting the brain.

Economy, Health, SocietyExpanding pharmacy services could help save nearly $26B: studyHealth, Science and TechnologyGovernment to fund research on brain diseases, disordersEconomy, InternationalGovernment warns of job losses in lumber trade war with U.S.Environment, Science and Technology, SocietyScientists concerned Arctic climate change much faster than expectedEconomy, History, International, MilitaryWith continued reductions in military spending, Canada faces NATO partners in MayAnimals, Economy, Environment, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyQuebec plans for caribou shock environmental groupsInternational, Politics, SocietyFreeland shares stage with Ivanka Trump at women's summitEconomy, Environment, Health, Science and Technology, SocietyToronto subway air quality: as bad as BeijingImmigration & Refuge, SocietyCanada removes threat of deportation for sponsored partnersImmigration & Refuge, SocietyCanada admits record number of refugees in 2016

