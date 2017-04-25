Government to fund research on brain diseases, disorders

Neurological conditions affect an estimated 2.3 million Canadians and the government will spend millions on brain research to try to help. Among the disorders and diseases are depression, stroke, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, autism and Parkinson’s.

Canada has the highest rate of multiple sclerosis in the world and the incidence of stroke and Alzheimer’s is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years.

New public and private money will fund 18 brain research projects.

Canada home to some ‘foremost neuroscientists’

“Canada is home to some of the world’s foremost neuroscientists and we have the potential to lead the way in brain research,” says Naomi Azrieli, board chair of the Brain Canada Foundation in a news release. Her foundation has partnered to create a granting program in neurodevelopment.

A total of $29 million from public and private sources will fund 18 new brain research projects involving over 200 researchers. The government’s contribution will be $14 million and will go to helping improve the health and quality of life for Canadians affected by brain diseases and disorders.

Scientists continue to look for new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat conditions affecting the brain.