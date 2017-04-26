Oops! When is a puffin not a puffin?

When it’s a penguin!

Yesterday, April 25, was World Penguin Day. It’s timed to roughly coincide with the annual march to the sea of penguins and to bring awareness to their situation.

Emperor penguins in Antarctica. April 25 was World Penguin Day © Fritz Polking- WWF

There are five species of penguins in Antarctica, emperor, Adélie, chinstrap, gentoo and macaroni. Together it is estimated there are 12 million penguins there, although Adelie and chinstrap penguin populations have declined markedly in recent years believed to be related to global warming.

Now, you may not have noticed World Penguin Day, but Canada’s federal Environment Minister did.

Someone made a mistake on Environment Minister Catherine McKenna’s twitter accound, posting puffins instead of penguins. *Oops! Let’s try this again* came a correction shortly afterward © Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press

Catherine McKenna wanted to mark the day with a tweet showing penguins frolicking. Unfortunately the frolicking birds were not penguins from Antarctica, but puffins commonly found in Newfoundland and Labrador.and other areas around the northern Atlantic.

Atlantic puffin…note- not a penguin. © Boaworm- Wiki commons

Wags on twitter immediately caught on and made a number of comments about the gaffe, including (with reference to the Liberal’s upcoming legalization of marijuana) “What are you puffin?”

Someone in the minister’s office finally noticed the error about a half hour later, and the puffins were replaced with a penguin video and the comment “Oops! Let’s try this again”.

A spokesman in the minister’s office reportedly blamed the error an unidentified staffer who “obviously needs to renew her glasses prescription.

Adelie penguins 2008. Their population has declined significantly in areas of warming in the Antarctic. © Jason Auch- Wiki Commons

