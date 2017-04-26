To celebrate World Penguin Day, Canada’s environment minister initially tweeted....puffins.

To celebrate World Penguin Day, Canada’s environment minister initially tweeted....puffins.
Photo Credit: Twitter

Oops! When is a puffin not a puffin?

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 26 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

When it’s a penguin!

Yesterday, April 25, was World Penguin Day. It’s timed to roughly coincide with the annual march to the sea of penguins and to bring awareness to their situation.

Emperor penguins in Antarctica. April 25 was World Penguin Day
Emperor penguins in Antarctica. April 25 was World Penguin Day © Fritz Polking- WWF

There are five species of penguins in Antarctica, emperor, Adélie, chinstrap, gentoo and macaroni. Together it is estimated there are 12 million penguins there, although Adelie and chinstrap penguin populations have declined markedly in recent years believed to be related to global warming.

Now, you may not have noticed World Penguin Day, but Canada’s  federal Environment Minister did.

Someone made a mistake on Environment Minister Catherine McKenna’s twitter accound, posting puffins instead of penguins. *Oops! Let’s try this again* came a correction shortly afterward © Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press

Catherine McKenna wanted to mark the day with a tweet showing penguins frolicking.  Unfortunately the frolicking birds were not penguins from Antarctica, but puffins commonly found in Newfoundland and Labrador.and other areas around the northern Atlantic.

Atlantic puffin…note- not a penguin. © Boaworm- Wiki commons

Wags on twitter immediately caught on and made a number of comments about the gaffe, including (with reference to the Liberal’s upcoming legalization of marijuana) “What are you puffin?”

Someone in the minister’s office finally noticed the error about a half hour later, and the puffins were replaced with a penguin video and the comment “Oops! Let’s try this again”.

A spokesman in the minister’s office reportedly blamed the error an unidentified staffer who “obviously needs to renew  her glasses prescription.

Adelie penguins 2008. Their population has declined significantly in areas of warming in the Antarctic. © Jason Auch- Wiki Commons

Additional information- sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Animals, Environment, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, PoliticsSoftwood lumber deal possible, but ‘not there yet,’ says FreelandSocietySky high rescue fascinates TorontoEconomy, Environment, International, Politics, Society, Work & LabourLumber wars: Duties and penalties as tacticsSocietyNew credit card carries fingerprint validationAnimals, Environment, International, PoliticsOops! When is a puffin not a puffin?Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourObscene heckling: Is this STILL going on?Military, SocietyCanadian soldier killed in training accident, 3 others injuredEconomy, Education, SocietyStudents say tuition discriminates, fuels family debtEconomy, Health, SocietyExpanding pharmacy services could help save nearly $26B: studyHealth, Science and TechnologyGovernment to fund research on brain diseases, disorders

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine