Sky high rescue fascinates Toronto

We don’t know yet why a young woman climbed a crane in downtown Toronto and then slid down a cable. But she has been charged with mischief, according to CBC reporter Lauren Pelley.

After her rescue, the young woman was led away in handcuffs. © Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Woman climbed in heels

Live coverage by CBC News showed the woman in her 20s wearing light clothing and high heels. The latter fact caused her rescuer to marvel at her climbing ability and joke that he should find out her method for future training purposes.

The early morning rescue took more than two hours at a height of about 12 storeys. It was executed by a 22-year veteran of the fire department. Toronto firefighters are trained for aerial rescues in case of fire in skyscrapers.

Firefighter Rob Wonfor had to rappel down to the young woman. © CBC

Rescuer tired but good for hockey

Viewers were riveted by the painstaking operation in which Rob Wonfor reached the woman, strapped her into a harness and rappelled to the ground.

Afterwards he told reporters that it was cold and that he was “very tired.” However, Wonfor said that would not stop him from playing in a hockey game scheduled for later in the day.

Based on live coverage by CBC News.