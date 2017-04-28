A Greenlandic fisherman pulls his catch out of the sea. Do Arctic residents have everything they need to adapt to climate change? (Brennan Linsley/AP Photo)

Better climate adaptation strategies needed across the Arctic

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 28 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Climate change continues to transform the Arctic at an unprecedented rate but adaptation strategies continue to lag behind, says a series of new international reports released on Tuesday.

The Arctic Council’s Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program (AMAP) issued the reports as part of their project Adaptation Actions for a Changing Arctic.

The reports look at three arctic regions: the Barents, an area straddling Finland, Sweden, Norway and northwestern Russia; the Bering, Chukchi and Beaufort regions of northwestern Canada, Alaska and northeastern Russia, and the Baffin Bay, Davis Strait region between Canada’s eastern Arctic and Greenland.

And while the reports highlight the different challenges and opportunities ahead for the different regions, they all agree two key areas need attention to better prepare for climate adaptation across the circumpolar world:

  • working closely with indigenous knowledge
  • better planning and coordination to respond to the complex interplay environmental change is having in Arctic communities already facing  societal, cultural and economic pressures by everything from golobalization to industrial development

“They all have to be considered in order to look at adaptation,” Jim Gamble, the executive director of Aleut International Association, said at a news conference in Reston, Virginia on Tuesday.

“I think the report has really succeeded at outlining how that functions, and I think at a level that decision makers can really use to help inform how best to make policy that optimizes the chance to adapt.”

The Arctic’s diverse communities need diverse approaches, says a series of new regional reports from one of the Arctic Council’s working groups. (iStock)

Preparing for the unknown

Even in developed areas like the Arctic regions of the Nordics, more needs to be put in place for the fast-paced changes ahead, said the report for that region.

“We have a society that has resources and resilience but we also have vulnerable parts of the society, in particular those sectors that are connected to nature and Indigenous groups,” said the Norwegian Environment Agency’s Marianne Kroglund who was also Barents co-chair for the Arctic Council project.

“What we see in the Barents  is that we will have  a lot of conflicting interests in the years to come. We need processes, platforms and places to meet those conflicting interests.

“The future is uncertain and we need systems to prepare us for change and surprises.”

Making sure no one gets left behind

Ulukhaktok, an Arctic community in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Are governments doing enough to prepare their people for the big changes ahead? (Eilís Quinn/Eye on the Arctic)

Ensuring Arctic communities are involved in all levels of decision making is another important step to ensure northern communities can thrive despite the rapid change ahead.

“When we talk about Indigenous knowledge sometimes we hear ‘Well, change is happening so rapidly how can Indigenous knowledge possibly speak to some of things we’re seeing today?,” said AIA’s Gamble.

“But one of the reasons Indigenous knowledge is so important, particularity to the people that hold it personally, is that it talks about what to do when change happens.”

Audio

Listen here for more from Jim Gamble, executive director of Aleut International Association, on Indigenous knowledge and adaptation, from this week’s news conference in Reston, Virginia:

And in a region of the world  where some chose to live as subsistence hunters and fishers, and others want to work in the wage economy, it will be important for government and industry to collaborate with local communities to ensure  that obstacles aren’t put in place that will prevent them from adapting to both the changing environment and the economic opportunties ahead.

The changes are coming very fast and have to be handled in an agile way, especially when it comes to social and economic development, said Anders Mosbech,a senior researcher at Denmark’s Aarhus University.

“How do you develop the education system so locals are educated for the job opportunities that will come so you can be a society that is not leaving anyone behind when these changes are happening so very fast.”

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: How indigenous knowledge is changing what we know about the Arctic, Eye on the Arctic

Finland:  Mild winter temperatures cause damage to roads in Finland, Yle News

Greenland: Arctic sea ice – Is the minimum maximum the new normal?, blog by Irene Quaile, Deutsche Welle

Norway:  Indigenous Peoples’ knowledge can help us prevent climate changes says Ban Ki-moon, The Independent Barents Observer

Russia:  Siberian erosion, river runoff speeds up Arctic Ocean acidification, Alaska Dispatch News

Sweden:  How will global warming affect the average Swede?, Radio Sweden

United States:  Arctic river ice formations melting

column-banner-eilis

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Economy, Education, Environment, Indigenous, International, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Economy, Education, Environment, Indigenous, International, Science and Technology, SocietyBetter climate adaptation strategies needed across the ArcticEconomy, Politics, SocietyOntario's first balanced budget in decade promises billions in health careIndigenous, SocietyPolice send divers to search for missing huntersAnimals, Environment, Lifestyle, SocietyConservation group seeks volunteers to help species at riskHealth, SocietyNon-profit urges safe use of acetaminophen to avoid liver failureEconomy, Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyNew study finds much higher methane release from oil and gas frackingEconomy, International, Politics, SocietyDairy, lumber, NAFTA, and now aluminium.Economy, International, PoliticsTrump says he won't pull out of NAFTA — for nowInternational, Press revue, Society, Work & LabourPress freedom in Canada…not as good as you thinkArts and Entertainment, History, SocietyNetflix series on teen suicide raises concerns

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine